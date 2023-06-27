LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A wrong-way driver who died in a double-fatal crash she caused on a Las Vegas freeway had a blood-alcohol level nearly four times the legal limit and cocaine in her system, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Tuesday said.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb 5. Quinyana Long, 39, the driver of a Cadillac, was traveling south in the northbound lanes of the 215 beltway, south of South Town Center Drive, state police said.

Long was in the far-left lane when she hit a red Chevrolet pickup head-on, police said. As the vehicles rotated counterclockwise, a black Nissan traveling in the middle lane hit the pickup, police said.

Long had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.29, documents said. The legal limit in Nevada is 0.08. Long also had cocaine and THC in her blood.

Jose and Jessica Tabares (KLAS)

Jose Tabares, 48, who was driving the pickup truck, died from his injuries. Tabares was a former 8 News Now employee. Jose’s wife, Jessica Tabares, was injured in the crash.

Three others were hurt in the crash, police said. Northbound beltway traffic was closed for about eight hours as the crash.

It was unclear Tuesday where Long lived or where she was in the hours before the crash.

A GoFundMe campaign to help support the families of Jose and Jessica Tabares is available here.