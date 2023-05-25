LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver of a tractor-trailer, accused of causing a beam to fall onto a Las Vegas Metro Police Department detective, killing him, faces a vehicular manslaughter charge, court records said.

Glen Kenison faces a charge of vehicular manslaughter in Las Vegas Municipal Court, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Thursday said. Kenison is also called “Glen Joseph Lewis” in the court filing.

Det. Justin Terry, 45, was killed while on duty on June 10, 2022, when the steel beam fell on U.S. 95, hitting his unmarked police vehicle.

According to a complaint in a civil suit filed by Terry’s wife and sons earlier this year, the family claims that Western States Contracting Inc. and the driver of the tractor, Lewis, owed a duty of care to operate the trailer reasonably and safely but failed to do so.

The beam, which weighed over 7,000 pounds, then fell onto Terry’s car, causing severe injuries from which he later died, the lawsuit said.

The municipal court filing indicates Lewis was driving a tractor and “caused [Terry] to strike the fallen beam,” documents said.

The family is seeking to recover damages for their grief and sorrow, the loss of Terry’s probable support, companionship, society, comfort, and consortium, damages for pain, suffering, disfigurement, and special and punitive damages against all defendants.

Terry was with the department for almost 21 years and was assigned to the Sex Crimes Bureau, Sexual Assault & Abuse Section.

It was unclear Thursday when Kenison could appear in court.