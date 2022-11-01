Former elected official accused of killing journalist in September

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New court documents reveal where Las Vegas Metro police said they found evidence at the home of former Clark County Public Administrator Rob Telles as investigators pieced the case together.

Telles, 45, pleaded not guilty on the murder charge and waived his right to a speedy trial during his arraignment hearing last week.

Robert Telles (KLAS)

Telles is accused of “lying in wait” for Jeff German, 69, outside of his home. German was stabbed to death on Labor Day weekend. According to Telles’ arrest report, Telles’ DNA was found under German’s fingernails, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported.

Police said Telles was upset over stories German had done on “turmoil” in the public administrator’s office including a possible relationship with a subordinate. Employees from the public administrator’s office showed up at the court hearing.

A hat matching the suspect’s description was recovered following a search of Robert Telles’ house before he was arrested in connection with the death of Jeff German (LVMPD/KLAS)

Detectives said they found a Ziplock bag with a piece of a shoe underneath a couch in Telles’ living room. Investigators also found a bag in his garage with pieces of a straw hat and a black duffle bag.

Testimony also showed DNA from a pair of scissors was presumptively positive for Telles.

Shoes were recovered following a search of the house of Robert Telles before he was arrested in connection with the death of Jeff German. (LVMPD/KLAS)

German’s longtime neighbor realized the journalist’s garage door was open and had tried reaching him, the transcripts said. He eventually went to German’s home and found him deceased.

Telles was due to return to court on Wednesday.