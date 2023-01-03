LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — DNA on a pair of earbuds found at a crime scene led police to a suspect accused of shooting his neighbor after a failed packaged theft, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Christopher Moore on Dec. 27, police said. Moore faces charges of attempted murder and battery.

On Aug. 4, officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex near Sahara Avenue and Fort Apache Road. Police found the victim, a man in his 20s, on the ground bleeding from two gunshot wounds.

The victim said he was at his apartment and was checking on a doorbell video camera to see if he had any packages delivered. The man said around 12:55 p.m. he saw a man wearing a blue-hooded sweatshirt reach down and pick up his package.

The man looked at the video doorbell and then dropped the package, walking through the complex, police said the video showed. The victim then walked out of his apartment and moved the package inside. The victim then saw the suspect walking in the area, police said.

“As they approached each other, the suspect immediately pulled out a firearm and shot [the victim] twice,” police said. “[The victim] fell to the asphalt of the parking lot under the carport awning. When [the victim] attempted to pull out his cellphone to call 911, the suspect pointed the firearm at [him] and said, ‘Don’t do it.’”

Metro police released video of the suspect on Aug. 8, leading to several tips. Officers later compared Moore’s driver’s license photos and video from other events with police to the person in the video, they said.

In November, DNA taken from a pair of earbuds discovered at the shooting scene matched Moore, police said. Police also found video from a 2021 arrest where Moore was wearing similar clothing, police said.

Investigators later determined Moore lived at the complex. Moore remained in jail at the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday on $25,000 bail.