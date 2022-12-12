HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — The Clark County District Attorney’s Office has preliminarily determined an officer-involved shooting two years ago, which is also the center of a federal lawsuit, does not involve any criminal act by police.

The determination means the county will now schedule a fact-finding review, which is standard in police shooting investigations. The procedure is standard when the district attorney makes a preliminary determination of non-criminality.

Dianne Reem Hawatmeh, 38, and Veronica Muniz, 33, died in the shooting at the apartment complex. Hawatmeh’s teenage daughter, Yasmeen Hawatmeh, was also shot.

Joseph Hawatmeh, 12, was taken from the apartment by the shooter, Jason Neo Bourne, 38, and then killed inside a car, police said.

Eight Henderson police officers fired a combined 28 shots in the officer-involved shooting at the double-homicide scene near Stephanie Street and Wigwam Parkway on Nov. 3, 2020, leaving Bourne dead after officers said they saw him point a weapon at Joseph Hawatmehin the vehicle.

The boy’s father filed a federal lawsuit in October, accusing police of fatally wounding his son in the standoff.

While Henderson police released some information and 911 calls in December 2020, now two years after the officer-involved shooting, officials have not complied with several records requests from the 8 News Now Investigators, citing an open investigation.

The Henderson Police Department has repeatedly told the 8 News Now Investigators that more information cannot be released pending the fact-finding review.