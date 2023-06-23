LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Get arrested on the Las Vegas Strip, and don’t come back. That was local law enforcement’s New Year’s resolution for the area officially known as Clark County’s Resort Corridor.

In early January the county opened its one-of-a-kind courtroom intended to rid the Las Vegas Strip of a criminal element occupying its cops and courts with frequent, repeated arrests for violent crimes.

A week or so shy of six months later, the 8 News Now Investigators visited the so-called Resort Corridor Court – officially known as Justice Court Department 4 – and saw a record number of criminal defendants stand before Judge Melissa Saragosa.

Most, if not all, of those 160 scofflaws are accused of committing a crime in that area on or near the Strip for offenses ranging from misdemeanors to violent felonies. Many show up in shackles, herded in by marshals, and almost certain to end up in jail over their most recent – or a prior– offense.

Some, however, escape arrest and instead receive citations ordering them to appear, which they do of their own volition. And often, they leave just as freely as they appeared.

Police and prosecutors filed complaints and criminal citations to some 3,600 purported misdemeanants and felons between January and May of 2023. However, the district attorney’s office declined to prosecute over 1,300 of them – almost 40%.

The 8 News Now Investigators witnessed Saragosa send home defendant after defendant because the state did not wish – or for some reason was unable – to proceed with their criminal charges. Some were told to come back for another court date to allow prosecutors the time they are allotted by statute to decide whether to move forward.

“Your case will not be going forward,” Saragosa told a number of defendants. To others, she said, “You’re free to leave.”

Otherwise, she generally agrees to the plea bargains negotiated between prosecutors and defense attorneys. Those deals usually included a jail sentence, that Saragosa suspends if the defendant agrees to stay out of trouble, and – perhaps most importantly – stay away from the Strip.

The data thus far is inconclusive but, numbers provided by the Clark County court administration show that of the approximately 300 stay-away orders the court issued between January and the end of March – only 12 people ended up back before Saragosa.