LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Investigators were trying to figure out what led to the death of an infant. Brzee Vaughn, 8 months old, died in a living room on Sept. 13, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The 8 News Now Investigators have learned that the child’s family has a lengthy history in the child welfare system dating back to at least 2014.

Emergency medical personnel responded to a home after a 911 call was made about the child being unresponsive, according to the Division of Child and Family Services.

“The child was found to be beyond resuscitation, and she was pronounced deceased on scene,” according to state records. “The circumstances surrounding the child’s death are currently unknown There are possible concerns relating to supervision of the child.”

Out of five reports alleging abuse or neglect between 2014 and 2023, investigators concluded that only one was substantiated, according to state records.

In February and April of 2023, reports were received alleging neglect which were both found to be unsubstantiated, a report revealed.

In December 2022, a referral was received and an “appropriate referral was made to a community resource,” the report stated.

In 2016, a report was received alleging neglect was found to be unsubstantiated, according to the report.

In 2015, a report alleging neglect was found to be substantiated while a report alleging abuse the year before was found to be unsubstantiated.

A total of 11 referrals were received and coded “information only” from 2014 to 2023. Five were documented in 2023.

The child’s cause and manner of death are pending until autopsy results are available.

