LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dozens of crime scene photos reveal more about a triple homicide at a Las Vegas apartment complex.

Spencer McDonald, 30, is accused of killing his grandmother, a man who lived with them, and a maintenance worker on June 27 at the Rancho De Montana apartments on Flamingo Road near Durango Drive.

McDonald described to police how he killed his victims, according to grand jury transcripts.

Photos obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators show the body of Brassard in what appears to be the living room and the bodies of Vail and Graden in a bedroom. Additional photos show multiple weapons including two maces, a knife, and a sword.

A photo of Spencer McDonald taken after his arrest. (KLAS)

“He just kind of described it as putting them out of their misery, as an honorable deed, and then didn’t give any other clarification or justification as to why,” Las Vegas Metro Homicide Det. Lawrence Samples testified.

“And then we asked him what his plan was with the bodies because we asked if he ever called anybody. He said no. He said he didn’t get around to it but his plan was chop them up with an axe and put them in the garbage disposal, but then he realized that was probably going to be a little bit more work than he planned on,” Samples said.

A grand jury indicted McDonald on two counts of murder with use of a deadly weapon, one count of murder with use of a deadly weapon of a victim age 60 or older and one count of attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon.

McDonald told police that he entered Vail’s bedroom with a cosplay sword and large kitchen knife during the early morning hours and attacked her, according to the testimony. He also commented about how surprised he was about how long the body continues to move after, police said. Vail was 80 years old.

Dozens of crime scene photos reveal more about a triple homicide at a Las Vegas apartment complex. (KLAS)

McDonald said that he waited for Andrew Graden, 43, to return home and then attacked and killed him, according to police. McDonald also described continuing his weekend activities, like going to the gym and getting coffee, while the bodies remained in the apartment, police said.

Chris Brassard, 45, was one of two maintenance workers who went to Vail’s apartment to check on her after a friend said that he could not reach her. The second maintenance worker testified in front of the grand jury.

“…her grandson hear when I say call the police and I hear only my friend Chris scream. And after that, you know, like I see something shine so I tried to run and he hit me in the back,” he said.

Brassard did not survive.

Dozens of crime scene photos reveal more about a triple homicide at a Las Vegas apartment complex. (KLAS)

Another maintenance worker testified that he was initially asked by a leasing agent to check on the apartment but he refused.

“First I told her to call Metro and she stated to me that she had already done so. I take the keys and I felt something in my heart so I put the keys back,” he said.

The 8 News Now Investigators obtained 911 calls from the scene of the triple homicide.

Approximately 10 minutes before the maintenance workers were attacked, Vail’s friend called police.

“Yesterday I came to pick her up because I usually drive her and she wasn’t there. I knocked on her apartment,” the friend told the operator.

When he asked for a welfare check, the operator said that she would transfer him to the non-emergency 311 line.

“Yeah, but I was on hold for an hour,” he said. The operator told him that there was a 20-minute hold. The call ends.

That same friend testified in front of the grand jury. He said that he was on hold with 311 while he drove to the apartment to check on Vail. A detective also confirmed that there was a pending welfare check.

McDonald remained at the Clark County Detention Center as of Thursday. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 29, according to jail records.

On July 19, the Clark County District Attorney’s office filed a document reserving the right to file a notice of intent to seek the death penalty within a 180-day deadline.

In 2013, The Washington Post profiled a family with a son named Spencer who had been battling schizophrenia. The individual appears to be McDonald.

The 8 News Now Investigators have previously reported on the long wait times for both 911 and 311. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department said that the communications center is short-staffed and there is an effort to hire new employees.