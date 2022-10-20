Las Vegas Metro police arrested Steve Torres, 30, on Sunday on a charge of sex assault against a child under the age of 14. (LVMPD/KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man who served prison time on a child sex charge, and who is a registered sex offender, is accused of touching a girl, again, documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed said.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Steve Torres, 30, on Sunday on a charge of sex assault against a child under the age of 14.

The day before, the child disclosed at least two incidents where Torres allegedly sexually assaulted her, police said.

Torres was convicted on a charge of attempted lewdness with a child under the age of 14 in 2014, records showed Thursday.

In that case, North Las Vegas police had originally charged Torres with several counts of lewdness with a child, documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Thursday said. Torres had molested a girl whom he knew in 2013, leading to the charges, records said.

A judge ordered Torres to serve a suspended prison sentence, register as a sex offender and undergo a psycho-sexual evaluation, records showed. Following a probation violation, a judge ordered Torres to serve a prison sentence of at least 3 years.

It was unclear Thursday what led to the probation violation.

“Steve referred to a previous conviction involving [redacted] and ‘what he did back then,’ should have ‘nothing’ to do with what he’s going through now,” detectives wrote in their latest report. “Steve stated he’s ‘apologized’ for his previous actions and [redacted] had ‘forgiven’ him.”

Torres faces two new charges of sexual assault against a child.

While Metro investigated the case, the court proceedings are playing out in North Las Vegas. Judge Kalani Hoo set Torres’ bail at $50,000. A hearing was scheduled for November.