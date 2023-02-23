LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A convicted felon accidentally shot himself inside a Las Vegas Strip casino and attempted to hide the weapon under a slot machine, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.

The accidental shooting happened around 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, inside the Cosmopolitan Hotel on Las Vegas Boulevard, documents confirmed.

Hotel security officers located Ronnie Delouth, 30, on the floor with a gunshot wound to his thigh, documents said. Delouth was rushed to a local hospital for surgery.

Delouth is a three-time convicted felon and is prohibited from owning or possessing a gun, police said. His previous convictions include possession of a weapon, burglary and attempted robbery.

Video surveillance showed Delouth walking alone through the casino when he “jerks suddenly and falls to the ground,” documents said. He then reaches into his waistband, removes a gun and throws it under a slot machine, police said.

“I watched video, which corroborates [the officer’s] observations,” an investigator wrote in documents. “There is no one else around at this time and it’s clear Delouth shoots himself.”

Detectives later located the gun and a bullet on the casino floor, they said. The gun did not have a serial number and is known as a “ghost gun.”

Records show a bench warrant was also issued for Delouth’s arrest on a petit larceny charge in an unrelated case. He remained jailed at the Clark County Detention Center as of Thursday. He faced new charges of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person.

A booking photo of Delouth was not immediately available.