HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Animal control officers have warned a Las Vegas-area pet store where a now-former employee whited out information on a sick puppy’s medical record, a city spokesperson said.

After Matt Grant purchased Kota, a Siberian Husky, in mid-August from The Puppy Store, the dog started showing signs of an upper respiratory infection, Grant said. The store is located on Sunset Road near Stephanie Street in Henderson.

On Aug. 9, a veterinarian came to the store to check on the puppies, including Kota, records said. The then-10-week-old was in good health but needed an antibiotic and nebulizer to help with a possible infection.

That part of the document was covered in white-out.

The city received a complaint about the store on Aug. 20, a spokesperson said. Animal control officers did not find any violation of state or local law, but did issue the store a “written warning” about “documentation and health check procedures,” the spokesperson said.

The store’s manager told the 8 News Now Investigators last month that “an overzealous salesperson” whited out the information on the health certificate and that the “actions were unacceptable.”

The Puppy Store’s warranty covers vet bills up to the purchase price for the animal. In Kota’s case, that’s $3,500. Grant estimates he had already paid $3,500 for Kota’s care through August.

Kota’s health continued to improve Wednesday, Grant said.

Last year, Clark County Commissioners voted to ban the sale of most pets at stores across unincorporated Clark County. The law was expected to become effective later this year. It does not apply to areas of the county with local jurisdictions, such as Boulder City, Henderson, Las Vegas or North Las Vegas.

