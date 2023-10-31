LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police arrested a man after he allegedly broke into a home and strangled a child to the “point of unconsciousness,” according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.

Kareem Hollins, 33, was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, home invasion and battery, records showed.

On Thursday, Oct. 26, officers responded to the reported home invasion near Hacienda Avenue and Maryland Parkway, east of Harry Reid International Airport, documents said.

Two people, a mother and her 11-year-old child, were in the home when police said a man, later identified as Hollins, “forced his way into their apartment and battered the [boy] to the point of unconsciousness by strangulation,” documents said.

The mother told police Hollins entered through the front door, documents said. Hollins allegedly then forced the child’s mother out of the apartment during the home invasion and “locked himself inside” with the boy. After about 10-15 minutes, a neighbor then helped the woman break a window, which caused Hollins to run off.

The mother then found the boy “on the kitchen floor, unconscious suffering from apparent injuries caused by the suspect,” documents said.

Police later located Hollins in the area after a brief foot pursuit, they said. While in custody, Hollins allegedly “made a spontaneous utterance that he had choked” a child, police said.

The child had injuries to his neck, chest, back and face, police said.

Police suspect Hollins was involved in a similar burglary in the area, they said.

“This unproved attack could have easily resulted in [the] death of the victim,” officers said.

Judge Daniel Westmeyer denied setting bail during Hollins’ first court appearance last week as prosecutors nor the lawyer representing Hollins made arguments to set bail. Judge Nadia Wood set Hollins’ bail at $300,000 during a hearing on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 14.

Hollins faced a charge in Henderson of luring or attempting to lure a child or mentally ill person with the use of a computer to engage in sexual conduct, according to records the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed.

Hollins was out of custody in that case. Prosecutors filed a motion to revoke bail on Monday due to the charge in Las Vegas, records said.