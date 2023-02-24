"Dances with 'Dances With Wolves' " actor accused of victimizing indigenous women, children for at least 2 decades

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several advocates visited Las Vegas to help support the alleged victims of Nathan Chasing Horse. The “Dances with Wolves” actor is accused of victimizing indigenous women and children for at least two decades as he visited and resided in different locations throughout the United States and Canada.

“When it came out, the first thing I thought was it’s about time,” Simona Bearcub told the 8 News Now Investigators.

Bearcub and other advocates are trying to raise awareness about MMIW, the movement for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Children.

Nathan Chasing Horse stands in court. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in North Las Vegas, Nev. Nathan Chasing Horse appeared in court for the second time after his arrest on charges of sexual assault and human trafficking. (AP Photo/Ty O’Neil)

Allison Renville is a Lakota media consultant.

“It’s hard to even trust someone’s going to believe them or not use it against them,” Renville said about the fear of speaking up in the indigenous community.

On Saturday, a “Reclaim Your Power” gathering and resource fair is scheduled to be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 2650 S. Decatur Blvd. Proceeds from a taco fundraiser will benefit survivors, according to the Las Vegas Indian Center.

Reclaim Your Power flyer. (KLAS)

On Jan. 30., Chasing Horse, 46, was arrested at his North Las Vegas home on charges including sexual assault and sex trafficking. Chasing Horse is also the head of an alleged cult known as “The Circle,” according to Las Vegas Metro Police.

On Feb. 22, an indictment by a grand jury was announced in Clark County for 19 charges. This includes 10 counts of sexual assault against a minor under the age of 16, six counts of sexual assault, along with open and gross lewdness, first-degree kidnapping of a minor, and trafficking in a controlled substance.

Chasing Horse faces federal charges along with warrants in Montana and Canada. He also has previously been banned from several Native American reservations.