LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Grand jury transcripts are revealing more about allegations against Nathan Chasing Horse. The “Dances with Wolves” actor was indicted on 19 charges in Clark County. This includes 10 counts of sexual assault against a minor under the age of 16, six counts of sexual assault, along with open and gross lewdness, first-degree kidnapping of a minor, and trafficking in a controlled substance.

Two women testified that Chasing Horse sexually assaulted them using his status as a “Medicine Man” to manipulate them. Chasing Horse groomed the alleged victims as young girls and claimed that spirits told him to commit the alleged crimes, documents said.

One woman, now 25 years old, said that her mother met Chasing Horse after she had a spider bite and sought healing from him. She stated that they stayed connected with Chasing Horse for Native American ceremonial purposes and she described being adopted by Chasing Horse as a granddaughter at 7 years old.

Then at the age 14, she traveled to Las Vegas from California to ask for a ceremony to help heal her mother.

Chasing Horse had been living in North Las Vegas with several of his wives.

This is when Chasing Horse said that he had to speak privately with the teen, took her to a closet in the dark and sexually assaulted her, according to the woman. Chasing Horse told the woman that healing her mother would cost her her virginity, she said. She recalled crying and claimed that Chasing Horse told her not to tell anyone what happened and then handed her a pill to take. She said that she believes it was a “Plan B” pill.

The woman also stated that Chasing Horse’s wives were present and had to know what happened: “…I had walked out into the living room and they were all sitting there and I remember they were looking at me like they were disgusted with me,” she said.

She also described another incident in which one wife called her into a bedroom to show her a dress, and quickly left to leave the teen alone with Chasing Horse. Another sexual assault occurred, the woman said.

The woman said that Chasing Horse led her to believe that her mother would die if she refused to have sex with him.

The woman also described a multi-state trip at the age of 14 with Chasing Horse and his “helpers,” men who would perform tasks for him like driving. She said Chasing Horse sexually assaulted her every night of the trip. She also testified that Chasing Horse had her get tattoos of a spider and a spirit.

“[He] said that spirit would make me go crazy if I ever try to speak about it,” she testified.

The woman also claimed that Chasing Horse continued to give her birth control pills.

After the woman returned to her mother, she said Chasing Horse continued to text her through an app in which the texts vanish, “Text Now.”

In 2013, when she was 15 years old, she moved back to Las Vegas where she said the sexual assaults continued. She said that Chasing Horse took her to several Las Vegas hotels.

At 16 years old, she said that Chasing Horse asked for her mother’s permission to be with her.

At 18 years old, the woman said moved in with Chasing Horse and his wives and also became considered a wife.

In 2019, after she said was physically abused and witnessed abuse of the other wives, the woman said that she started to question things. She testified that she set up a profile on a dating app, and that one of Chasing Horse’s “bros” saw the profile. This is when Chasing Horse took away all of her electronic devices, she said.

The woman said that Chasing Horse eventually told her to go into a dark room in the house where a man sexually assaulted her. She testified that the individual may have been Chasing Horse but she was not sure. She said that Chasing Horse then took her to hotel rooms where he would tell her to wear a blindfold while she would then be sexually assaulted by unknown men.

Another woman, now 27 years old, testified that her mother had previously had a relationship with Chasing Horse. She said that she first met him when she was 3 or 4 years old, they continued to stay connected for ceremonies and she looked at Chasing Horse as a father.

She testified that she and her mother became members of Chasing Horse’s alleged cult known as “The Circle,” which at one point had an estimated 300 followers.

In August of 2014 when she was 19 years old, the woman testified that Chasing Horse sexually assaulted her in his North Las Vegas home. She said that Chasing Horse said, “that he has to do this because the grandfathers told him.”

Because of her beliefs and what she was taught, she said, “I was upset with the grandfathers that this happened and I didn’t understand why.”

Chasing Horse had told followers during ceremonies “that anyone that left bad things would happen to them. And he would always use an example that this girl who left, her fiance got in a car crash and passed away.” the woman testified.

The woman said that she reported the incident to police, but nothing came of it. Her next contact with police was at the end of 2022 or early 2023.

In addition to the two women, a Las Vegas Metro Police forensic scientist testified that a large quantity of magic mushrooms were found when police executed a search warrant at Chasing Horse’s North Las Vegas home on Jan. 31.

Chasing Horse remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. He has declined all media interviews, according to Las Vegas Metro Police.

Chasing Horse faces federal charges along with warrants in Montana and Canada. He also has previously been banned from several Native American reservations.

Chasing Horse is expected back in court on March 1.

Several of Chasing Horse’s “helpers” were named in the transcripts. None of the helpers or Chasing Horse’s wives are currently facing charges.

Investigative reporter Vanessa Murphy can be reached at vmurphy@8newsnow.com.