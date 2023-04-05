LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — “Dances with Wolves” actor Nathan Chasing Horse was in Clark County District Court Wednesday to address filings from his defense team. Chasing Horse, 46, is accused of victimizing indigenous girls and women for at least two decades in multiple locations throughout the United States and Canada while he traveled for various ceremonies and claimed that he was a “Medicine Man.”

Chasing Horse was indicted by a grand jury in Clark County for 19 charges on Feb. 22. This includes 10 counts of sexual assault against a minor under the age of 16, six counts of sexual assault, along with open and gross lewdness, first-degree kidnapping of a minor, and trafficking in a controlled substance.

Clark County Public Defender Kristy Holston argued that the charges against Chasing Horse should be tossed out. Holston claimed that the alleged sex assaults were “transactional sex” and that there was a lack of “non-consent.”

“Sex for transactional purpose is not sex assault,” Holston said. In reference to one alleged victim, she added “She chose to have sex in exchange for something.”

Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Stacy Kollins said that she was “offended” by Holston’s claims of “transactional sex” and a lack of non-consent.

“She’s taken there at 14 because her mom is ill and told that her virginity is the only pure part of her left and she has to sacrifice this to maintain her mom’s health,” Kollins said.

Holston also discussed how the alleged victim had previously said that she was in love with Chasing Horse.

Kollins pointed out how it is possible for an alleged victim to love their abuser, and she said that just because the alleged victim admitting to previously loving Chasing Horse, this doesn’t “explain away all of the charges.”

Holston argued that there were flaws in prosecutors’ presentation to the grand jury and took issue with information provided about grooming. She pointed out that grooming is not an offense identified by Nevada state law.

Evidence obtained by police was also addressed. Kollins said that she was willing to share material with the defense, including body camera video from a search warrant was executed at Chasing Horse’s home on Jan. 31.. Evidence from one laptop and one cell phone will be presented in the case while the rest of the material seized was turned over to federal law enforcement, according to Kollins. She also said that 11 or 12 notebooks with “mostly teachings” were seized, and that they needed to be duplicated before being turned over.

Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny said that she will make a decision based on Wednesday’s court proceeding at a later date.

Chasing Horse was arrested at his North Las Vegas home where he lived with several “wives” on charges including sexual assault and sex trafficking. He is also the head of an alleged cult known as “The Circle,” according to Las Vegas Metro Police.

Chasing Horse faces federal charges along with warrants in Montana and Canada. He also has previously been banned from several Native American reservations.

Chasing Horse previously invoked his right to a speedy trial. He is currently being held in the Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. His bail was set at $300,000.

