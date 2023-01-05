HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Charges against a Las Vegas judge will be dropped if she completes community service and anger management counseling, a plea deal announced Thursday stipulated.

Lawyers for Clark County District Court Judge Jasmin Lilly-Spells, 40, who was arrested and jailed after a Mother’s Day domestic violence incident at her home in Henderson, agreed in court on a plea bargain Thursday.

A Henderson Municipal Court judge gave Lilly-Spells until March 14 to complete court-supervised community service and online anger management counseling. Lilly-Spells was not present for the hearing, but her attorney and the prosecutor finalized the terms in open court.

“As long as it’s started and completed by the March 14 date, 2023, if she’s done everything she should be honorably discharged,” Judge Alicia Albritton said.

Judge Jasmin Lilly-Spells (Clark County District Court/KLAS)

As the 8 News Now Investigators first reported, Henderson police responded to the domestic disturbance on Sunday, May 8, around 5:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Grove Park Street, near Horizon Ridge Parkway and Paradise Hills Drive.

Judge Lilly-Spells was upset with her husband because of accusations he had made against her earlier in the day, police said. She then took two PlayStations upstairs in their home before using a screwdriver to stab one of them.

Her husband entered and asked her what she was doing and walked closer to her before she approached him with the screwdriver in hand and shoved him. Her husband lost his balance and fell against the wall, and she pushed him further as he begged her to stop, police said.

Requests for comment to both the city of Henderson and the Clark County courts, where Lilly-Spells sits as a judge, went unanswered as of Thursday afternoon.

Judge Lilly-Spells took the bench in January 2021 after working as a public defender. During her decade in that office, she was named chief deputy public defender, according to her online biography.