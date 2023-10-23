LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Body camera video obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators revealed comments from a teen accused of intentionally hitting and killing a cyclist during an alleged crime spree.

Jesus Ayala was taken into custody on Aug. 14 shortly after retired California police chief Andy Probst, 64. was killed while riding his bicycle. Video recorded from inside a car, which previously went viral, showed that Probst appeared to be intentionally hit.

“You think this juvenile [expletive] gonna do something?” Ayala told Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Johnson. “I’ll be out in 30 days. Watch, I’ll bet you.”

Johnson replied, “You might be out of juvie in 30 days and moved to an adult jail ’cause that’s how bad it is.”

“It’s just a [expletive] hit-and-run, a slap on the wrist,” Ayala said.

Ayala had a history in the juvenile system, as first reported by the 8 News Now Investigators. He was 17 at the time of the alleged crime spree. However, in Nevada, juveniles charged with murder can be certified as adults, meaning the case is moved to the adult system.

Keys was arrested 36 days later after police said they learned about video from the alleged crime spree shared by Keys on Instagram.

The body camera video was submitted as part of evidence the Clark County District Attorney’s office presented to the grand jury.

The grand jury indicted Ayala, 18, and Keys, 16 on the following charges, which carry enhancements because the victims were over the age of 60: murder with use of a deadly weapon, attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon, battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, and two counts of duty to stop at the scene of a crash involving death or personal injury.

Additional charges without the enhancement include battery with use of a deadly weapon, residential burglary, three counts of grand larceny auto, and three counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. All of the charges are felonies.

Ayala was also charged with gross misdemeanor possession of burglary tools.

Metro police identified Ayala as the driver and Keys as the passenger when Probst was hit.

Earlier that morning, police said the teens hit a 72-year-old cyclist who survived. Keys was the driver, and Ayala was the passenger as he recorded video, according to detectives. The 8 News Now Investigators first reported that police found video where one teen is heard saying, “bump him” three times.

A hit-and-run involving a car on the road moments before Probst was hit was also on video.

The teens are accused of stealing three cars, which were all Hyundai models.

Medical examiner Stephanie Yagi testified that she had determined that Probst died from blunt force trauma and ruled his death an accident. However, after a forensic investigator supervisor showed her video footage, which showed the circumstances surrounding Probst’s death, she changed the manner to homicide.

Keys was represented by criminal defense attorney Dan Hill, who said the family of Keys hired him. Ayala was represented by public defender David Westbrook.

If convicted, the maximum penalty the teens could receive would be life in prison with the possibility of parole. By law, the death penalty cannot be pursued against a defendant unless they are 18 or older at the time of the crime. Life without parole is also taken off the table for defendants under the age of 18.

The teens were expected back in court on Oct. 24.