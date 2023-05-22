LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Troopers arrested a driver who is accused of stealing a car and then carjacking a person on or near Interstate 15 before crashing just outside of Las Vegas, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.

California Highway Patrol officers initiated a chase involving the stolen vehicle Monday afternoon, sources said. At some point, the driver, who was armed with a knife, carjacked another person on or near the freeway, sources said.

The driver, who had yet to be identified as of Monday afternoon, then drove northbound into Nevada. Nevada State Police deployed spike strips, popping the stolen car’s tires, sources said.

The driver then crashed not far from Sloan, just south of Las Vegas, and ran about a mile through the desert before his arrest.

Traffic did not appear to be impacted.

A spokesperson for Nevada State Police did not immediately return a request for information.