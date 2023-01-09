LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man was in custody Monday for a reported casino robbery at Caesars Palace, the 8 News Now Investigators have confirmed.

The robbery was reported in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard around midnight, police said. The address places the robbery at the casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

The alleged robber told the cage worker he had a gun, but no gun was ever shown, a source told the 8 News Now Investigators.

The man was taken into custody sometime Monday morning.

It was unclear Monday if the robbery was connected to other unsolved casino-cage robberies across the Las Vegas valley in recent months.