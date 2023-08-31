LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police released a booking photo Wednesday of a man they suspect wanted at least one other person dead in a murder-for-hire plot.

As the 8 News Now Investigators first reported Tuesday, Mario Valdez, 45, was charged with solicitation to commit murder and solicitation to commit kidnapping or arson, records showed.

Valdez allegedly paid an undercover officer to kill a man he suspected was having an affair with his wife and then kill a second man, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Tuesday said.

A confidential informant told a detective Valdez is a local contractor and “wanted [a man] murdered due to an alleged affair between Valdez’s wife and [the man],” documents said.

Valdez later told the undercover officer he wanted a second man murdered and he wanted “the homicide to look like a robbery gone wrong,” police said. There was no indication in police documents as to why Valdez wanted the second man murdered.

Police arrested Valdez on Aug. 23, records showed.

Valdez was scheduled to have his preliminary hearing on Sept. 11. A judge set bail at $20,000. Records show he posted bond on Monday, however, he remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center as of Thursday due to “issues” regarding house arrest, records said.

Metro police did not initially release Valdez’s photo, citing the investigation.