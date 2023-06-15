LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A body was found in a vehicle that is believed to have been parked in a VA hospital parking lot for two weeks. The discovery was made on April 25 at the VA Medical Center in North Las Vegas.

Troy James, 58, died of an accidental drug overdose which included a mixture of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to a spokesperson for the Clark County Coroner’s office. The information was released to the 8 News Now Investigators on Thursday after an information request. The date when James passed away remains unclear.

In an internal email obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators dated April 25, Medical Center Director and CEO William Caron told employees that a deceased individual was discovered inside a vehicle in the handicapped parking lot near the MRI trailer. He stated that VA Police secured the scene and notified North Las Vegas Police.

“An investigation is underway, but the event does not appear to be the result of foul play and it was determined that the deceased individual is a non-Veteran and non-employee with no known ties to VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System,” Caron wrote. He also offered resources for any employees personally impacted.

The 8 News Now Investigators previously reported on the death of a woman in connection with the same location. Lear Litt, 75, was accompanying her husband David, a veteran who was receiving a transfusion on Aug. 20, 2020. Visitors were not allowed inside the emergency department due to the pandemic. Litt waited in the couple’s vehicle in the 110-degree weather and was found unresponsive.

Caron later told the 8 News Now Investigators that policy was changed immediately after Litt’s death to allow one visitor to accompany a patient and to increase patrols in the parking lot.