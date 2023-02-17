LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police in Las Vegas have arrested a man who was serving a 120-month sentence for an armed bank robbery, escaped federal custody and was on the run for a week, documents said.

In May 2015, A judge sentenced Michael Eberle to 120 months in federal prison for armed bank robbery.

In June 2014, Eberle robbed a bank in Harlan, Indiana, documents said. Eberle showed the bank employees a gun, demanding money. Eberle later bragged about the armed robbery and said he burned some bills the bank was planning to destroy, documents said.

Eberle, 37, was due to be released from federal custody on Aug. 9, 2023. In early December, The Bureau of Prisons transferred Eberle to a resident reentry center in Michigan City, Indiana, documents said.

On Jan. 27, Eberle signed out to go to work, documents said. His employer later informed employees at the resident reentry center that he did not report to work. Staff later found Eberle had removed his ankle bracelet.

On Feb. 5, Las Vegas Metro police arrested Eberle in Clark County, records said.

Eberle appeared before a judge in federal court in Las Vegas on Feb. 14. The judge ordered Eberle’s transfer back to Indiana to face an escape charge there.

A photo of Eberle was unavailable due to the case’s location in federal court.

The federal Bureau of Prisons did not have a comment to provide, saying their policy does not allow them to comment if an offender is not in their custody.