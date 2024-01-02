LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of ordering the murder of rapper Tupac Shakur will have to wait another week to find out if a Las Vegas judge will grant him bail.

Judge Carli Kierny delayed Tuesday’s scheduled hearing for Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 60, so his public defenders could respond to prosecutors’ latest filing. Police arrested Davis in September following a grand jury indictment. He has remained at the Clark County Detention Center since without bail.

Over the past several years, Davis wrote a book and did several interviews where he said he was in the car with the person who shot Shakur and record executive Suge Knight near the Las Vegas Strip in September 1996. Shakur died six days later from his injuries.

Last month, Davis’ public defenders filed paperwork asking a judge to release him with stipulations, adding their client’s public statements about the killing were for “entertainment purposes.”

In court paperwork filed last week, prosecutors allege Davis called his wife and son on Oct. 9, with Davis’ son telling him, “Around the city, they talking about it’s a green light on our side.” The call came after the state provided a deputy public defender with a list of cooperating witnesses, which the public defender, who was not even appointed to the case, then provided to Davis and his son, documents said.

The bail hearing was moved to Jan. 9. Prosecutors previously said they would not seek the death penalty should a jury find Davis guilty. Davis has declined interview requests from jail.