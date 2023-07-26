LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A baby was injured at a Las Vegas daycare and now the child’s parents and the facility’s director have an ongoing dispute over surveillance video.

“I’m thinking that’s just a scratch. And then she was like ‘Oh no. It’s bad,'” Maria Christine Stephens told the 8 News Now Investigators.

The incident occurred at Kids Learning Path on Desert Inn near Nellis. Director Shashini Perera said that dame day on May 15, she terminated the employee who should have been watching the children.

“Because she was completely negligent from her end and we do speak about supervision and always having your eyes all around the classroom all the time,” Perera said.

Perera reviewed surveillance video which showed that the employee’s back was turned away from the children, she said.

Stephens said that staff showed her a portion of the video showing another child grabbing her infant daughter’s face but when she asked to view more, she was told that privacy was an issue.

Perera told the 8 News Now Investigators that the facility no longer has the video and she is looking into extending the storage time for video at the facility.

Stephens filed a complaint with the state. An investigation was opened, according to a spokesperson for the Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

“Even my guilt as a mom is setting in because my responsibility is to protect my child,” Stephens said. “I wasn’t able to protect her and it’s very devastating because she depends on me and I entrusted them and I don’t feel like they took the trust that I have them seriously.”

A second mother also shared concerns with the 8 News Now Investigators.

“I seen marks and bruising on the inner thigh where her diaper area was,” Reyna Burch said of the March incident.

Burch said that she took her toddler daughter to a doctor and then reported the incident to the police, but no action was taken.

“They said that there were cameras,” Burch said. “But they don’t have cameras around like the changing area.”

Perera said that she believed an employee scratched Burch’s daughter with acrylic nails and once Metro Police began investigating, the employee quit.

Perera took the 8 News Now Investigators for a tour of the facility, including the room where both of the mothers’ children previously visited. She pointed out the three cameras in the room. She said that changes have been made including a ban on employee acrylic nails, shifting changing stations so that they are in view of a camera, placing employees in dedicated areas, and having a supervisor to oversee the room.

The 8 News Now Investigators researched the complaints and inspections of Kids Learning Path. An issue that consistently came up in the state’s reports was a lack of sufficient staffing.

Perera admitted that this was an issue and said the challenge is to keep and retain employees.

