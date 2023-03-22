LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Attorneys for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara said the victim in a 2022 nightclub beating grabbed a woman’s hand before the altercation at a Las Vegas nightclub, documents said.

Kamara’s attorneys made the claim in a petition filed Monday which asks a judge to drop the conspiracy to commit battery charge against their client. Kamara’s attorney, David Chesnoff, previously told the 8 News Now Investigators that the beating was self-defense.

A Clark County grand jury indicted Kamara, Lammons, Darrin Young and Percy Harris on charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm following a beating outside of a Las Vegas nightclub in February 2022, documents said.

Harris is identified in court documents as Kamara’s manager. Lammons played for the Kansas City Chiefs at the time. All four men pleaded not guilty earlier this month.

The victim, Darnell Greene, told Las Vegas Metro police that he was waiting outside an elevator at Drai’s After Hours nightclub alongside a group of people, including the four suspects. The nightclub is in the basement of the Cromwell.

“The female quickly pulls her hand away from Mr. Greene,” Kamara’s attorneys wrote in court documents. “This unwanted physical touching (i.e. battery) was noticed by one of the individuals within [Kamara’s] group. As Mr. Greene’s unwanted physical touching was rebuked, Mr. Greene proceeded to follow the female who was attempting to enter the elevator.”

Kamara’s attorneys refer to the “unwanted physical touching” as a “battery.” When the elevator doors opened, Kamara put his hand on Greene’s chest to stop him from entering the elevator, police said.

“Greene then slapped that person’s hand down,” Kamara’s lawyers said.

According to police, after the victim pushed Kamara’s hand off his chest, Kamara shoved him before another suspect, identified as Lammons, punched Greene and knocked him back against a wall. Video shows several people then stomping on Greene who is on the ground.

“In what part of that video do you see self-defense?” 8 News Now Investigator David Charns asked Kamara’s attorney David Chesnoff earlier this month.

“I think you and the viewers should watch it, watch the trial and it will be explained then,” Chesnoff said. “We are looking forward to the trial and we’re looking forward to full vindication.”

The grand jury indictment said Lammons hit “Greene in the head, neck or upper chest” and that Kamara then “charged [Greene] in order to strike and/or punch [him] about the head, neck, chest, upper back, and/or torso area.”

Kamara’s lawyers also claim the charge of “substantial bodily harm” is incorrect.

A hearing on the petition was scheduled for April 4.

Greene has filed a civil lawsuit in Louisiana, asking for $10 million in damages. He suffered an orbital fracture and other injuries, which caused him to have shoulder surgery.

An attorney for Greene did not immediately return a request for comment.