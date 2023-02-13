LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A warrant has been issued in Montana for Nathan Chasing Horse, the former “Dances with Wolves” actor accused in a sexual predator investigation. The charge — aggravated sexual assault of a child — was filed in Fort Peck Tribal Court. The warrant was signed by a judge on Feb. 10, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

This is the latest in a series of charges against the actor after his Jan. 31 arrest in North Las Vegas made international headlines.

Chasing Horse, 46, is accused of sexually assaulting indigenous women and children for at least two decades in various locations in the United States and Canada, using his position as a “Medicine Man” to target alleged victims. Chasing Horse is the leader of a cult known as “The Circle,” according to Las Vegas Metro Police.

Former actor Nathan Chasing Horse appears in North Las Vegas Justice Court Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye /Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

The case in Fort Peck Tribal Court stems from a 2005 investigation involving two victims, ages 13 and 15, according to Supervisory Criminal Investigator Kenny Trottier. A case involving statutory rape and rape allegations was later submitted to both the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Fort Peck Tribal Court, Trottier said. Both declined prosecution because they concluded that they did not have enough evidence, according to Trottier.

Chasing Horse refused to be interviewed by investigators.

In 2015, Fort Peck tribes banished Chasing Horse.

Chasing Horse was arrested on Jan. 31 at his North Las Vegas home where he was believed to have been living with several wives. He faces charges in North Las Vegas Justice Court including sexual assault against a child, sexual assault, four counts of sex trafficking of an adult, child abuse or neglect and possession of pornography depicting a victim under the age of 16. He also faces charges related to unlawful acts pertaining to a bald eagle and unlawful possession of a bird of prey or parts.

Chasing Horse also faces federal charges after a criminal complaint was filed on Feb. 8. Charges include two counts of sexual exploitation of children and one charge of possession of child pornography.

In Canada, a warrant was issued by federal authorities on Feb. 2 on a sexual assault charge. A woman came forward and alleged that Chasing Horse sexually assaulted her multiple times, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The abuse ended in 2018, the woman told authorities.

Also in Canada, additional victims and witnesses recently came forward to the Tsuut’ina Nation Police Service. Sgt. Nancy Farmer said that additional charges are expected to be filed against Chasing Horse as a result of the investigations.

Booking photo for Nathan Chasing Horse. (Credit: LVMPD)

Chasing Horse was also previously banished from reservations by tribes in Canada.

The FBI is continuing to investigate Chasing Horse. He traveled throughout the United States and Canada for ceremonies and events including Pow Wows.

Chasing Horse is currently in custody at the Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. North Las Vegas Justice Court Pro-tem Judge Craig Newman set Chasing Horse’s bail at $300,000 despite a plea from prosecutors to set his bail at $2 million. Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney William Rowles said that Chasing Horse is a flight risk and had previously told his wives to take suicide pills and to be prepared for a shootout if law enforcement showed up.

As of Feb. 13, Chasing Horse had not yet posted bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 22 in North Las Vegas Justice Court.

