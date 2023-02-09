LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An ally of accused child rapist Nathan Chasing Horse heads a program to combat human trafficking, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned. Jennifer McQuaid, also known as Jennifer Diaz-McQuaid has been the coordinator for “Seeds of Hope,” an anti-human trafficking program at The Salvation Army in southern Nevada.

While promoting the “Seeds of Hope” program, McQuaid is seen in numerous posts on social media with members of Chasing Horse’s alleged cult called The Circle. Her daughter is one of his wives, according to 8 News Now Investigators sources.

Chasing Horse, 46, faces charges in North Las Vegas including sexual assault against a child, sexual assault, four counts of sex trafficking of an adult, child abuse or neglect, possession of pornography depicting a victim under the age of 16, as well as two counts related to unlawful acts pertaining to a bald eagle and unlawful possession of a bird of prey or parts.

He was arrested at his North Las Vegas home on Jan. 31.

Booking photo for Nathan Chasing Horse. (LVMPD)

The “Dances with Wolves” actor also faces federal charges after a criminal complaint was filed on Feb. 8. Charges include two counts of sexual exploitation of children and one charge of possession of child pornography.

Police said Chasing Horse victimized indigenous girls and women for at least two decades in various locations in the United States and Canada.

The 8 News Now Investigators tried talking with McQuaid who refused to answer questions.

After numerous attempts to reach The Salvation Army about McQuaid, spokesman Scott Johnson said Thursday that an individual is on a leave of absence. He would not specify when the leave of absence started.

“The Salvation Army Southern Nevada is aware that a member of its staff has a personal connection to an individual mentioned in recent news stories,” the statement said. “This staff member is currently on a leave of absence. The mission of The Salvation Army’s social service programs is to serve human needs without discrimination, and providing a safe environment is of the utmost priority.”

Chasing Horse’s next court date is scheduled for Feb. 22 in North Las Vegas.

On Wednesday, North Las Vegas Justice Court Pro-tem Craig Newman set bail for Chasing Horse at $300,000 despite prosecutors arguing for a $2 million bond.

Public defender Kristy Holston requested for Chasing Horse to be allowed to stay with a family member.

“This family member actually works for an organization that fights or combats human trafficking,” Holston said.

The 8 News Now Investigators confirmed that Holston was referring to McQuaid, and then visited her North Las Vegas neighborhood.

“We can’t have him stay there,” HOA President Lynn Culo said citing safety concerns.

Eva G. Simmons Elementary School is located two-tenths-of-a-mile away.

As of Thursday evening, Chasing Horse had not yet posted bond. Conditions of his bail include high-level electronic monitoring, no alcohol or drugs, and to stay away from children. He was banned from reservations in the United States and Canada.