LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A now-adult alleged victim knocked out an 80-year-old convicted sex offender in court, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

8 News Now has chosen not to identify the alleged sexual abuse victim because of the nature of the circumstances.

Richard Gross, 80, was in a Clark County district courtroom for his sentencing on Oct. 2. He was initially charged with 26 felony counts related to the alleged sexual abuse of a child. He pleaded guilty through an Alford plea to one felony count of attempted lewdness with a child under the age of 14.

An “Alford plea” is when a defendant enters a plea of guilty because they believe there is a likelihood of a conviction. This is while the defendant does not admit to committing the crime.

Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Gross to a suspended sentence of 60-80 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections. Through a suspended sentence, a defendant is placed on probation and if they violate it, they could serve prison time.

The now 29-year-old man gave a victim impact statement in court. Once the sentencing concluded and Gross proceeded to leave the courtroom with his wife and attorney, the victim stood up and punched Gross in the face, causing him to fall to the floor, an arrest report obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators stated.

The alleged victim was placed in handcuffs and arrested for misdemeanor battery.

Gross said that he briefly lost consciousness and was taken to UMC trauma, the arrest report stated. His wife said that his glasses were broken as a result of the punch, according to the report.

8 News Now requested a courtroom video from the sentencing where Gross was knocked out. The Clark County District Court provided a heavily redacted copy.

Jones also ordered Gross to register on the sex offender registry along with lifetime supervision. However, during a search for “Richard Gross,” no results appeared on the registry.

Gross is prohibited from using alcohol and marijuana, he must live outside of 1,000 feet of a public or private school, school bus stop, daycare facility, video arcade, park, playground, movie theatre, or athletic field or facility used for youth sports, according to court records. The Division of Parole and Probation must have unlimited access to his electronic devices.

The victim filed a lawsuit against Gross and his wife in 2021. Gross abused him between the years of 2001 through 2003 and again in 2008 and he was ages 8, 9 10 and 15 for each of the incidents, the complaint alleged. The victim also claimed that the incidents occurred in the home of Gross, his pickup truck and while on a camping trip.

The victim’s parents had divorced and his mother trusted Gross and his wife who were family friends to babysit him, according to the complaint.

Gross told the victim, “Do not tell anyone, including your mom,” and that he wanted them both to feel good, the complaint stated.

Gross’ wife was also named as a defendant because she “knew of her husband’s predilections towards minor children/boys, knew of prior incidents wherein he abused children, and knew he represented a risk/danger to Plaintiff,” the complaint alleged.

According to the complaint, the victim reported the alleged sexual abuse to Las Vegas Metro police in 2019.

“Plaintiff’s wife shared a news article with Plaintiff relating to childhood sexual abuse,” the complaint stated. “This triggered an unexpected emotional reaction from Plaintiff and caused him to reveal to her the history of sexual abuse and assault inflicted upon him by defendant Gross.”

The victim is suing for assault and battery, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and negligence and negligent supervision.

“Defendants have acted intentionally, willfully, and maliciously, and with oppression, fraud, or malice in actively concealing Defendant Gross’s penchant for abuse of minors, committing actual abuse, sexual assault, battery, rape, imprisonment and/or infliction of emotional distress, and as a result of defendants wrongful conduct, plaintiff is entitled to an award of exemplary or punitive damages,” the complaint stated.

A jury trial was set for Feb. 5, 2024. 8 News Now reached out to an attorney representing Gross. A response was not yet received.

The victim was scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 7 for the battery charge. His attorney sent the following statement on his behalf to the 8 News Now Investigators:

“While it was on some level cathartic, my actions in court were not appropriate. I was overwhelmed by emotion at the hearing, which got the better of me. I was and am deeply troubled by the fact that Richard Gross received no prison time, but I do understand these things happen sometimes in criminal proceedings. I am satisfied that I found the courage to come forward and confront my accuser. However, I would ask the court and the district attorney to take to heart the fact that additional trauma is inflicted on victims of sexual abuse when they do come forward, their accuser admits to the conduct, or the equivalent, and does not face any prison time. I was in a mental prison for many years because of Richard Gross’s actions, and for him to receive no prison time is disheartening to me.

Having said that, I am strengthened by the knowledge that I did what I had to do. I do not regret coming forward and confronting my assailant. I only wish I had done it sooner. While I still live with the trauma of his crimes committed on me, every day, I believe my life is better overall for having come forward. I encourage all other victims of sexual abuse to do the same. If there are others out there that see this story, especially young adults and kids, if they are being abused or have been abused, I implore them to come forward and tell their loved ones, or teachers or the authorities that they are being hurt or abused.”