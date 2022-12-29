LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused in a series of crimes against women had recently agreed to a plea deal in one of the cases, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Las Vegas Metro police announced they were seeking additional victims of Lavontae Stuckey, 19, on Thursday after detectives said a third alleged victim came forward.

Police arrested Stuckey on Dec. 15 after a woman reported that he had sexually assaulted her near Tropicana Avenue and Arville Street, just about two miles from the Las Vegas Strip. Officers located Stuckey near the area of the crime after it was reported to them that he was last seen driving a black Cadillac CTS, according to Metro police.

He faces charges including sex trafficking of an adult, sexual assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping with a deadly weapon, and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon.

A third victim reached out to detectives on Dec. 27, according to police.

Police arrested Stuckey in July for second-degree kidnapping with the use of a deadly weapon or tear gas. The victim reported that she had been held against her will by Stuckey who had a firearm, according to court documents.

Lavontae Stuckey as seen in an earlier booking photo. (LVMPD/KLAS)

The woman told police she met the man, later identified as Stuckey, on the dating app Tinder, officers said in an arrest report. The pair agreed to go to the garage at the Strat to “chill and smoke,” police said. The pair moved to the car’s backseat when the man then said he had a gun.

“When the male was in the back seat with her, he told her that he had a gun and that she will have to perform oral sex on him and also have sex with him without a condom,” police wrote in an arrest report. The woman was unable to escape from the car due to the child locks being initiated, police said, meaning the doors could not be opened from the inside.

An officer arrested Stuckey following a traffic stop, police said. Officers did not indicate if there was ever an actual gun in the car. The District Attorney’s Office declined to charge Stuckey with attempted sexual assault, records showed.

Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Elana Lee Graham set bail at $10,000 with low-level electronic monitoring on July 18, and two days later, Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Eric Goodman ordered that bail to stand, according to court records.

Stuckey posted bond on July 22 and was released from jail, records revealed. Stuckey did not stay out of trouble, according to court minutes dated Oct. 31.

He pleaded guilty to false imprisonment, which is a gross misdemeanor, in November. Clark County District Court Judge Mary Kay Holthus sentenced Stuckey to credit for time served, a condition agreed to by Stuckey’s defense attorney and the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, according to the plea agreement.

Stuckey is expected to appear in court on Jan. 4. He was in custody Thursday at the Clark County Detention Center. Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 702-828-3455.