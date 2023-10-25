NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KLAS) — Police arrested a man for allegedly driving under the influence and crashing through an airport fence with a dog in his truck, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.

Jesse Romero, 35, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, reckless driving, resisting a public officer and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, records showed.

On Sunday, Oct. 15, North Las Vegas police were called to the North Las Vegas Airport for a report of a man, later identified as Romero, who was “slumped over the wheel” of a truck, documents said. Police said a dog was also in the vehicle.

As officers attempted to contact Romero, who they said was asleep at the wheel with the ignition running, Romero “responded by pressing on the accelerator and ran through a chain link fence,” documents said. Romero crashed into a cart on the airport property.

Officers said Romero was inside in the crash with the “spill cart,” documents said.

“Once officers were able to speak with [Romero], I observed that he had slurred speech, and I detected a strong smell of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his [person],” an officer wrote in an arrest report. “Officers located an open container of alcohol… inside the vehicle as well as a pill container containing residue of a white unknown substance and ‘snuff spoon’ attached to the lead.” Police suspect the substance was cocaine, documents said.

A North Las Vegas Municipal Court judge released Romero on his own recognizance on Oct. 16, records showed, ordering him not to consume drugs or alcohol.

A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 30.