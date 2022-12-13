25-year-old arrested in November, was on probation for 2020 robbery

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of robbing a cage cashier at Resorts World on the Las Vegas Strip last month, who was convicted in a prior casino robbery, now faces a federal charge connected to the crime.

A federal grand jury indicted Zubaid Al Jarmi, 25, on a single charge of interference with commerce by robbery Tuesday in connection with the Resorts World incident, records showed.

On Nov. 9, a man, now identified as Al Jarmi, walked to the cage and showed a note to the cashier demanding money, sources first told the 8 News Now Investigators in November. The cashier then gave the man the money in a bag.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Zubaid Al Jarmi, 25, on charges of robbery with a deadly weapon and burglary while in possession of a deadly weapon in connection with the Resorts World cage robbery on Nov. 9, records showed. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Al Jarmi reportedly arrived and left Resorts World in a taxi cab. Police were able to find the taxi driver involved. The driver was unaware of the robbery, sources said. About an hour later, Al Jarmi returned in his own car to watch as investigators searched for evidence, documents said.

Al Jarmi was on probation for a 2020 robbery at the Venetian, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported.

In that case, Al Jarmi parked in the hotel’s garage, concealing his face with a scarf and sunglasses. Al Jarmi then walked to the casino, and slipped a cage cashier a note.

Surveillance cameras caught Al Jarmi leaving the casino and driving away, documents said. Al Jarmi told investigators he was seeking asylum in the United States, had recently lost his job, and was struggling as a ride-share driver and poker player.

Due to a probation violation, Al Jarmi was being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail. He was due in federal court next week to enter a plea.