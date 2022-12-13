LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police found an accused serial rapist with 17 different pairs of women’s panties that he may have kept as trophies, officers wrote in a report obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators.

Carlos Nava, 46, is accused of committing five sexual assaults, including one dating back to 2003, which was considered a cold case. In one case, the alleged victim was under the age of 16.

Nava is alleged to have committed the crimes while he was in the United States illegally. DNA connected him to the rapes, police said.

Carlos Nava is facing charges of sexual assault with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, and kidnapping with a deadly weapon. (LVMPD)

The arrest report describes the allegations.

On July 10, a sex worker told police that she agreed to have sex in exchange for $100 with a man who picked her up in a white truck in front of the Orleans casino. The woman told police that the man refused to stop performing a sex act, held a knife to her throat, removed a condom and sexually assaulted her, stole her money and phone, shattered a glass bottle on her head, and chased her as she tried to leave, documents said. The woman escaped and ran naked to a nearby Walgreens for help. Detectives reviewed surveillance from nearby businesses.

Eleven days later, police stopped and arrested Nava. A search warrant was issued for his DNA and to process his white truck for evidence, according to police. Detectives said they found a backpack with latex gloves and 17 different pairs of women’s panties folded and stacked with a rubber band around them.

“Though rare, people who commit sexual assault-related crimes have been known to keep property belonging to victims as a trophy of the incident,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrest report stated. In October, Nava’s DNA was linked to four other sex crimes.

On February 4, 2010, a woman said that she mistakenly got into a car, which she thought was her friend’s, in Henderson. She told police that once inside the car, the man driving pulled out a knife, locked the doors and said, “I want sex.” She also told police that the man demanded that she remove her clothes and sexually assaulted her. A health care worker who performed a sexual assault nurse examination told police that she believed that the alleged victim was mentally delayed.

On March 16, 2013, a sex worker told police that while she was on Boulder Highway soliciting, she got into a vehicle. She said the driver did not like the price that she was offering, put a knife to her throat and sexually assaulted her. She told police that she was scared because she did not want to go to jail for being a runaway.

On July 17, 2015, a woman told police that while she was looking for marijuana on Desert Inn Road, she got into a car. She said that the driver pulled out a knife, told her to take her clothes off and sexually assaulted her. On November 2, 2022, police talked to the alleged victim again. She said that she was actually a sex worker soliciting on Boulder Highway. She said that she had escaped from the suspect’s car by climbing through the driver’s side window and ran from the car naked. When police showed her panties found in Nava’s possession, the woman identified a pair as the same style that she would have been wearing.

On August 12, 2003, an underage individual said a man picked her up and they agreed to have sex. She said the man took her to an abandoned house where they had consensual sex. A friend of the alleged victim called police. She decided that she did not want to prosecute, according to the arrest report.

Police said the string of incidents all have similarities as the victims were all prostitutes who were picked up on the street by the suspect.

After Nava’s arrest in July, Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Daniel Westmeyer granted $5,000 bail, according to court records. Nava posted bond and was placed on electronic monitoring. At a later court hearing, officers in plain clothes took Nava into custody for the string of sexual assaults.

When asked by a reporter whether he committed the sexual assaults, Nava did not answer.

Nava has re-entered the United States illegally at least eight times since 2002, according to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman. While he was granted voluntary removal to Mexico several times, he was also removed after the placement of immigration detainers at least twice. He had been encountered by law enforcement in California, Arizona and Las Vegas.

His criminal history includes arrests for battery and domestic violence. He was last removed to Mexico after a 2020 arrest.