LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 8 News Now Investigators obtained 911 calls Monday from the morning two teenagers allegedly went on a crime spree, intentionally hitting at least two cyclists with a stolen car, killing a former police chief.

The Clark County District Attorney’s Office filed criminal complaints Monday against Jesus Ayala, 18; and Jzamir Keys, 16. The teenagers are accused of intentionally hitting and killing 64-year-old Andreas “Andy” Probst.

Probst, a retired California police chief, was riding his bicycle in a designated bike lane near Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway on the morning of Aug. 14 when the suspects are accused of hitting him with a stolen car. Probst later died at the hospital.

Both Jesus Ayala, 18; and Jzamir Keys, 16 were facing charges in the death of Andreas “Andy” Probst, 64, a retired California police chief. (KLAS)

Several 911 calls flooded into Las Vegas Metro police dispatchers in the moments after the hit-and-run.

Dispatcher: Do you see the color of the vehicle? —

Caller: Yea, it looks like it’s a black sedan. The man standing next to the person, I don’t know if the man’s alive because he was just screaming bloody murder.

Dispatcher: Let me get medical on the line with this, don’t hang up. And you said it’s a black sedan?

Caller: Yes, ma’am.

Another 911 call came from Probst’s Apple Watch, which alerted dispatchers that he had fallen.

“The owner of this Apple Watch has taken a hard fall and is not responding to their watch,” the call said, providing Probst’s location.

Several other calls included dispatchers’ attempts to get the make and model of the car involved as well as a description of the driver.

Dispatcher: I’m going to start with the driver, were they black, white, Hispanic or Asian?

Caller: Sir — I — you’re asking me questions I didn’t see. I was so concerned about the gentleman that got hit. I just pulled over and got out of the car and ran over to help him.

Other 911 calls include callers from other drivers who said they saw a car speeding away on three wheels.

Caller: There’s a car spinning down the road and he’s only on three wheels and he almost crashed in the intersection of Ann Road.

Dispatcher: Are you following?

Caller: I am but I am going the speed limit and I can vaguely see him way up ahead — sparks are flying out of the car.

The stolen car that Ayala and Keys allegedly used to murder Probst was found ditched near Craig Road and Jones Boulevard – less than 10 minutes from the crash site, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators last week. The stolen vehicle was located with blood on its windshield.

About a half-hour before Probst’s murder, the teenagers allegedly attempted to hit another bicyclist in the area of Fort Apache and Washburn roads, police said. In the hours after Probst’s death, the teenagers allegedly stole two more cars in the area of Lake Mead Boulevard and Torrey Pines Drive, sources said.

Keys was allegedly the driver in the first bicyclist hit-and-run, which police are classifying as an attempted murder. Ayala is accused of driving the stolen car in Probst’s death, police said.

The person on the bike also called dispatchers.

Caller: He ran me over on purpose.

Dispatcher: Why do you say that?

Caller: He got behind me, I was watching in my rear-view mirror, and I was going, ‘Oh [expletive].’ He kept blowing on his horn, just kept on blowin’.

Documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Monday indicate police suspected a Kia SUV was involved in that crash.

“The vehicle continued towards the curb and eventually struck [the victim’s] bicycle from behind causing him to fall to the ground,” police wrote in documents. “[The victim] believes due to the way the suspect was honking repeatedly without making a gesture to get out of the way that it was intentional.”

Cell phone data from both Ayala and Keys placed them in and around the site of Probst’s murder, as well as several other alleged crimes, from the morning of Aug. 14, documents said.

Detectives later obtained cell phone video of a fight involving Keys from mid-September, which showed him wearing the same shoes as seen in the videos on Aug. 14, documents said.

Both teenagers appeared in adult court last Thursday for their initial appearances. They were expected to return to court Tuesday to be formally arraigned. Both declined the 8 News Now Investigators’ requests for interviews.