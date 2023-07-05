LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – 911 is often thought of as a lifeline and 311 as a helpline. Callers in Las Vegas are experiencing lengthy delays on both lines.

“I’m just tired, like, tired of not being heard,” one mother said. She asked not to be identified to protect her family’s privacy.

The mother is one of several viewers who reached out to 8 News Now about the problem. She said that she has called 911 and 311 numerous times within the past year due to her teen son’s behavioral issues. He has run away and also acted out violently, according to the mother.

An image of a 911 call on hold for over two hours. 90% of calls should be answered within 15 seconds and processed within 60 seconds, according to the National Fire Protection Association. (KLAS)

“It’s kind of hard because it’s like, who do you call when you’re in trouble? You know what I mean? Who do you call when you need somebody?” she asked.

The majority of 911 and 311 calls in Clark County are handled by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department. In some cases, LVMPD reroutes to the calls to neighboring agencies like North Las Vegas, Henderson, and Boulder City.

The average time for a 911 call to be answered was 57 seconds, but the longest recorded wait for the emergency line was 10 minutes as of June 2023, according to the department.

90% of calls should be answered within 15 seconds and processed within 60 seconds, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

911 dispatch center operator taking calls in Las Vegas (LVMPD)

The average wait time for 311 was eleven minutes while the longest recorded wait was three hours as of June, the department told the 8 News Now Investigators.

Captain Jose Hernandez who recently became the commander of the Communications Bureau acknowledged that the wait times are too long.

“I absolutely understand when people call 911, they don’t expect to be on hold, you know, for an extended period of time,” said Captain Jose Hernandez said. “You call because you need an immediate police response. And so while it’s not absolutely not, not something that that I agree with, we are trying very, very, very hard to mitigate that.”

There has been an increase in call volume, according to Hernandez. On an average day, he said five to six thousand calls are received, but the department recently saw a daily high of 7700.

Captain Jose Hernandez with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department recently became the commander of the Communications Bureau and acknowledged that the wait times are too long. (KLAS)

“Everyone has their cell phone now, right? So very rarely do you get a call from you know, a landline. A lot of it is cell phones. And so that’s I think that adds to the call volume,” Hernandez said.

The call center also lost a significant number of employees when some began reconsidering their career choices during the pandemic, according to Hernandez.

While the department is authorized to fill 100 call-taker positions, only 49 are currently filled, Hernandez said.

The department is also authorized to hire 145 dispatchers, but only 77 of those positions are filled, according to Hernandez.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department continues to seek applicants for dispatcher positions. (KLAS)

Call takers answer the calls and then route them to dispatchers.

To address the staffing shortage, Hernandez said that two academies were taking place to bring in an additional 38 employees and recruitment efforts were still underway.

To learn more about open positions click HERE.

911 calls received

January: 101K

February: 95K

March: 108K

April: 122K

Source: LVMPD

All calls received

January: 209K

February: 192K

March 214K

April 231K

Source: LVMPD (911, 311, calls to be transferred to neighboring agencies)

Tips for residents