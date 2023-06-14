LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nine women filed a joint lawsuit against comedian and actor Bill Cosby in Nevada on Wednesday, accusing him of a series of sexual assaults, documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed said.

Each woman accuses Cosby of sexual battery, assault, and abuse between 1979 and 1992, some in Las Vegas hotels, documents said. The women claim Cosby “drugged or attempted to drug” each of them.

While filed in federal court, the lawsuit cites Nevada’s updated sexual assault reporting law passed this legislative session, which eliminated the two-year limit to file civil sexual assault cases.

Lawyers for the women said “Cosby admitted to obtaining drugs to use on women with whom he wanted to engage in sex” in a deposition, documents said.

Bill Cosby arrives for a sentencing hearing following his sexual assault conviction at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown Pa., on Sept. 25, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Cosby met plaintiff Lise Lotte-Lublin in 1989, documents said. During an acting mentoring session, Cosby allegedly provided “two beverages” to Lotte-Lublin “and instructed her to drink the beverages to help her relax and improvise more effectively,” documents said. “After drinking the beverages, Ms. Lublin felt dizzy and became incapable of moving of her own volition.”

Cosby then allegedly stroked Lotte-Lublin while performing a sexual act, documents said.

“Once Cosby had isolated and incapacitated Ms. Lublin, Cosby engaged in sexual acts with Ms. Lublin, including penetration, without her consent and against her will,” documents said.

Cosby met plaintiff Lili Bernard in 1990, documents said. During a meeting in a hotel suite, Cosby allegedly “offered and provided Ms. Bernard with a beverage that he claimed was non-alcoholic sparkling cider to celebrate her future success as an actress,” documents said.

Bernard then lost consciousness, documents said.

“When Ms. Bernard awoke, she was naked, lying on her back, and had difficulty moving,” documents said. “Cosby was naked by her feet. Ms. Bernard told Cosby that she did not want to have sex and cried out for help.”

Bernard claims in the lawsuit that Cosby then sexually assaulted her and “placed a pillow over her face, preventing Ms. Bernard from breathing,” documents said.

In 1982, Cosby met Janice Baker-Kinney at a private party in Reno, documents said. Cosby provided two pills to Baker-Kinney at the party, documents said. She later lost consciousness.

“When Ms. Baker-Kinney regained consciousness, she was unable to focus or walk a straight line due to the continued effects of the pills,” documents said. “Cosby was sitting next to her, with his hand in her open blouse. Her pants were also undone.”

Later, Baker-Kinney believed Cosby sexually assaulted her, documents said.

“When Ms. Baker-Kinney regained consciousness, she was naked in bed next to Cosby, with wetness between her legs, while he was groping her body and genital area,” the lawsuit said.

Bill Cosby gestures as he leaves the Montgomery County Courthouse on April 26, 2018, in Norristown, Pa., after he was convicted of drugging and molesting a woman in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era. Pennsylvania’s highest court has overturned comedian Cosby’s sex assault conviction. The court said Wednesday, June 30, 2021, that they found an agreement with a previous prosecutor prevented him from being charged in the case. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

In the 1980s, Cosby met Rebecca Cooper at a Las Vegas health club, the lawsuit said. On one night, Cosby and Cooper had dinner, documents said.

“While at dinner, Cosby offered Ms. Cooper a beverage, which she accepted,” documents said. “Before Ms. Cooper had a chance to eat dinner, Cosby informed her that they did not have time, and escorted her to his dressing room.”

While in the dressing room, Cosby allegedly sexually assaulted Cooper, documents said.

Cosby met Linda Kirkpatrick in 1981, documents said, in Las Vegas. While backstage during a show, Cosby allegedly gave Kirkpatrick a drink, the lawsuit said.

“After Ms. Kirkpatrick drank the beverage provided by Cosby, she blacked out, and was in and out of consciousness,” documents said. “During a moment of consciousness, Ms. Kirkpatrick found herself lying on the floor of Cosby’s dressing room, incapacitated, with Cosby atop her, forcefully kissing her and reaching into her pants, with his penis pressed against her. She was unable to resist due to incapacitation and paralysis from the beverage.”

On Nov. 18, 2014, former model Janice Dickinson told “Entertainment Tonight” that Cosby drugged and raped her in 1982. She appeared on CNN on Dec. 1 and said Cosby “is a pig, a monster and he raped me.” After Cosby claimed Dickinson was fabricating her allegations, she sued him for defamation. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Cosby allegedly sexually assaulted model Janice Dickinson in northern Nevada in 1982, documents said.

“While at dinner, Ms. Dickinson complained of menstrual cramps, to which Cosby offered a pill under the pretense that it would be helpful for her cramps,” documents said. “Shortly after ingesting the pill provided by Cosby, Ms. Dickinson felt woozy, dizzy, and disoriented.”

Dickinson alleges Cosby sexually assaulted her in a suite while she was disoriented, documents said.

“During the rape, Ms. Dickinson told Cosby to stop, but Cosby ignored her,” Dickinson’s lawyers said in court documents.

Cosby invited Angela Leslie to Las Vegas in the late 1980s or early ‘90s, documents said.

“When Ms. Leslie arrived in Las Vegas, she met Cosby at his suite, where Cosby directed Ms. Leslie to act like she was intoxicated under the pretense that this was an acting exercise,” documents said. “After Ms. Leslie did the exercise, Cosby offered Ms. Leslie an alcoholic beverage under the pretense that she would perform better if she had a sip of the drink.”

Cosby then sexually assaulted Leslie, documents said. Leslie escaped from the room, her lawyers said.

Cosby met plaintiff Pam Joy Abeyta in 1979, documents said. Abeyta believes Cosby put something in her drink while at dinner, the lawsuit said.

“After Ms. Abeyta drank the beverage, she felt dizzy and required assistance to return to the suite,” the lawsuit said. “After the dinner show ended, Cosby returned to the suite, where Ms. Abeyta was alone, sitting in the living room area. When Cosby returned, he put a pill in Ms. Abeyta’s mouth without her consent, under the pretense that it would relax her.”

Abeyta then blacked out, documents said.

“When Ms. Abeyta awoke, she was in Cosby’s bedroom, within the suite, with Cosby naked and atop her,” the lawsuit said.

In this Feb. 2, 2016, file photo, Bill Cosby waves to cheering fans as he leaves after a court appearance in Norristown, Pa. Cosby was convicted of sexual assault in 2018. (AP Photo/Mel Evans)

Plaintiff Heidi Thomas traveled to Reno to meet Cosby for a mentoring session in 1984, documents said.

“As part of the supposed mentoring session, Cosby asked Ms. Thomas to read a monologue of a character who was intoxicated,” documents said. “When Ms. Thomas told Cosby that she did not drink alcohol, Cosby insisted that she try an alcoholic beverage to aid her acting.”

Cosby then allegedly provided Thomas a drink, the lawsuit said.

“After Ms. Thomas drank the beverage provided to her by Cosby, Ms. Thomas blacked out, and was in and out of consciousness for several days,” documents said. “During one moment of consciousness, Ms. Thomas found herself in bed with Cosby, who was naked and forcing his penis into her mouth.”

In 2021, judges in Pennsylvania determined Cosby should not have been prosecuted in an earlier sexual assault case, vacating his conviction and leading to his release from prison after three years.

Dozens of women have accused Cosby of sexual abuse.

An attorney for Cosby was not listed in the docket. He has denied prior accusations.