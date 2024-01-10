LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Six inmates were hospitalized after a brawl inside Southern Desert Correctional Center on Tuesday, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

A fight had occurred between two gangs which involved about 15 to 20 inmates who were previously considered level one, meaning they require the least amount of supervision in comparison to other inmates inside the prison system, an NDOC spokesperson told the 8 News Now Investigators.

The injuries ranged from puncture wounds to lacerations and none were life-threatening, the department reported. Prison-made weapons, including shanks were used. The department also reported that no staff were injured.

The fight occurred in the late afternoon hours during mealtime.

On Wednesday, the prison remained on lockdown. The incident remained under investigation.

The medium-security prison is located near Indian Springs which is approximately a 45-minute drive north of Las Vegas. It is the same facility where a riot occurred in December of 2021 and a convicted murderer escaped nine months later.

The 8 News Now Investigators were given an exclusive tour in late 2023. Ronald Oliver, who had just been promoted to warden, acknowledged challenges such as short-staffing and outdated infrastructure and said that there was a major effort to address the issues.