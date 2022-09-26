LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Four of eight Hells Angels members and prospects wanted on racketeering and other charges connected to the shooting of six people on a Las Vegas-area highway were in custody as of Tuesday morning, records showed.

As the 8 News Now Investigators first reported Monday, seven of the eight men face more than 30 charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, further or assisting a criminal gang, battery and racketeering charges, among others, documents said.

Chapter leader Richard “Rizzo” Devries, 66, and gang prospects, Stephen Alo, 46, and Russell Smith, 26, were indicted in June. The trio was out of jail awaiting trial before prosecutors filed the superseding indictment with new charges Friday.

Las Vegas Hells Angels chapter leader Richard “Rizzo” Devries as seen in court. (KLAS)

Smith was rearrested Monday, records showed. Devries and Alo were due to be arrested on the updated charges.

Devries could not be located Monday, prosecutors wrote in a filing Monday.

“As of the filing of this opposition, defendant, either through counsel or on his own, has neither been arrested nor contacted law enforcement authorities to turn himself in for any warrant,” prosecutors wrote about Devries. “Moreover, he was not located at his last known residence.”

The indictment filed Friday named Aaron Chun, 32, a club prospect; Rayann Mollasgo and Roneric Padilla, 39, two associates also called “hangarounds,” Taylor Rodriguez, a prospect who later became a member; and Cameron Treich, 34, a member.

Richard Devries, Russell Smith and Stephen Alo. (HPD/KLAS)

Prosecutors issued warrants for the arrests of all eight men on Friday. Officers had booked Chun, Padilla, Smith and Treich into the Clark County Detention Center by Tuesday morning, records showed.

The racketeering charges accuse the group of being part of a “criminal syndicate,” prosecutors said.

Padilla was not indicted for charges related to the shooting but faces accessory to felony charges for allegedly “[harboring] and/or [concealing]” Chun, Mollasgo and Smith and destroying evidence, prosecutors said.

Attorneys for Alo, Devries and Smith had filed paperwork on Friday to have the superseding indictment scrubbed.

The bikers were part of a Memorial Day weekend ride through Arizona and southern Nevada. Evidence presented to a grand jury includes videos of the riders crossing the Hoover Dam.

Videos shown to a grand jury in June included members of the Hells Angels at a Henderson Harley-Davidson dealership minutes after the shooting.

It was unclear when the eight men would appear in court.