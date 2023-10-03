LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Internal documents obtained by 8newsnow.com Investigators shed light on the events surrounding the death of a Nevada Parole and Probation officer in 2021.

John Michael Scott, 44, died of a drug overdose inside his Las Vegas home on March 26, 2021. Scott’s death was caused by drug toxicity from fentanyl and alcohol, according to the Clark County coroner.

The 8 News Now Investigators obtained internal documents about Scott’s death through a public records request.

Las Vegas Metro Police investigated Scott’s death and zeroed in on evidence found in Scott’s home, along with text messages.

Police found aluminum foil, a straw and drugs in Scott’s laundry room, where his body was also discovered, according to an investigative report. Investigators also found drugs in Scott’s garage, including heroin and steroids, police said.

Investigators determined that Scott took the drugs during the search of a home in North Las Vegas on March 4, 2021. The drugs should have been placed into evidence.

A parole and probation officer later told Las Vegas Metropolitan Police that he and Scott decided against arresting a woman for the drugs because she was cooperative and that they decided to give her a stern talk. Scott told her that she was getting a “golden ticket” and that she needed to get her life in order, the officer told investigators.

Scott made no record of the drugs, according to police.

A medical examiner noted that Scott showed signs that he had suffered a previous overdose. Las Vegas Metro Police concluded that Scott’s text messages suggested an extensive and routine history of drug abuse. Text messages included references to two previous drug overdoses, according to police.

In 2012, Scott expressed concern about a job application for the fire department.

“…was holding your dead body crying,” a friend texted Scott.

“Just worried about the fent deal showing up if they look for it,” Scott texted. “I just hope it stays in the past.”

In 2015, Scott expressed concern about his Department of Public Safety application.

“If they contact you we haven’t hung out,” Scott texted.

Scott was hired by the Department of Public Safety in 2016.

Scott was described as happy, upbeat and confident that he passed a sergeant’s test before he died, according to investigators. His web history before he died included a search for how long oxycodone stays in the system, police said.