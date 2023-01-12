LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 18-year-old is accused of firing a gun several times into a 7-Eleven, killing a person inside, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.

Edwin Medrano-Sanchez faces charges of open murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy murder, and two other charges, documents said.

On Nov. 20, Las Vegas Metro police responded to a 7-Eleven near Bonanza Road and Maryland Parkway, documents said. Officers discovered a shooting victim inside the store with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The victim later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Police said four young men were fighting inside the store earlier in the day, documents said. Six hours later, two suspects came back to the store and fired multiple gunshots into it, police said.

Investigators suspected the shooting was gang-related. On Nov. 26, officers saw a man spray-painting a gang sign on a wall. The man got into a car and officers attempted to follow it, but lost visual contact, they said.

Police ran a records check of the car’s license plate, finding the car was parked at the store while a group of young people was inside on Nov. 20, they said.

Detectives later learned Medrano-Sanchez had previously been documented as driving the car in a hit-and-run in February 2022, they said. Video surveillance later revealed Medrano-Sanchez was the suspected shooter, police said.

Data from a phone company later showed Medrano-Sanchez’s phone in the area of the shooting at the time of the shooting and in the argument hours before, police said.

Police arrested Medrano-Sanchez on Jan. 9, finding the gun believed to be used in the shooting in his room, police said. Police did not release a booking photo of the teenager, citing an open investigation.

It was unclear Thursday if police were continuing to look for a suspected second shooter.