LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police have arrested a 17-year-old in the shooting of two children earlier this month in the northwest valley, the 8 News Now Investigators have confirmed.

Hakeem Collette faces several charges, including battery with a deadly weapon motivated by bias or hatred, attempted murder and conspiracy murder, records showed.

Collette pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit robbery earlier this year for stealing a car, documents said. Judge Ronald Israel sentenced him to five years of probation, records showed.

The two children – a 14-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl — were shot on May 9 near the 8900 block of Jamie Lee Avenue, which is near the intersection of Elkhorn Road and Durango Drive.

Police said the drive-by shooting was gang-related. The boy’s mother told 8 News Now that she believed her son was not the target.

The 14-year-old was shot five times was recovering from his injuries. The 12-year-old was also recovering from her injuries.

Collette was due in court at 1:30 p.m. Monday. A booking photo was not immediately available.