LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just before midnight on April 30, skywatchers across several western states saw a bright fireball streak through the sky. A police officer working in part of the Las Vegas valley caught a glimpse of the colorful fireball on his body cam.

At nearly the same time, a doorbell camera in the area recorded a strange noise and what sounded like a crash.

One family living in a ranch-style home had a closer view of the object. Two brothers and their father were working on a vehicle in their yard when they saw a sparkly object. As it came crashing down, they were hit by what they described as a shock wave.

One of the witnesses, a young man named Angel, said that when he looked into the yard where the object had landed, that spot was obscured and blurry as if veiled by an unknown form of camouflage. What they saw next prompted a frantic call to police dispatchers, as the 8 News Now Investigators reported Wednesday.

“So there’s two people — or two subjects that are in your backyard,” the dispatcher asked.

“Correct, and they’re very large,” the caller responded. “They are like eight foot, nine feet, ten foot. I don’t know, they look like aliens to us.”

The caller described what he saw, detailing the figures’ big, shiny eyes and mouths. There’s one thing the caller said he was confident about.

“100 percent they’re not human,” the caller told the dispatcher.

8newsnow.com Investigators spoke with family members multiple times in the past four weeks, but each of the three times we accepted their invitation to do an interview, they failed to answer the door or their phone.

Publicly, Angel has said the family heard an audible patter of multiple feet in the yard and later heard footsteps on their roof. They claim to have seen one of the 8-foot-tall creatures climb behind the controls of a large frontloader stored in the yard as if trying to engage it.

Angel said he got a good look at one of the creatures, describing it as a greenish-grayish being with large eyes and long legs. He said the creatures’ deep breaths were audible and that he became frozen in place when locking eyes with the entity, unable to move. In the middle of the yard, where the object had crashed and then vanished, a circular impression remained in the soil.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department sources say the police dispatcher initially wondered whether sending a crisis intervention team was more appropriate to help the troubled witness. Deciding to take the incident seriously, two officers arrived 38 minutes after the call.

A few days later, the family said two LVMPD sergeants returned to the scene to ask follow-up questions. The family said they also saw men in suits and sunglasses in a car with government license plates driving past the house in the following days.

While Nellis and Creech Air Force Base officials have denied any interest or involvement in the incident, LVMPD sources indicated that they believe the family’s claim that something crashed in the yard. Exactly what crashed, however, remains a mystery.