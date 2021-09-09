I-Team: ZIP code data reveals which Las Vegas valley neighborhoods are more food insecure

In this April 21, 2016 photo, houses line streets near the edge of the Las Vegas valley in Las Vegas. According to a new report, Nevada is adding people at a pace that should push the statewide population over 3 million by next year, but the growth is less the result of new residents moving in and more due to families staying and having children, the state’s top population-counter said Tuesday, March 21, 2017. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One out of every seven people in Clark County is considered food insecure, according to data from Three Square, but unemployment and the coronavirus pandemic have pushed those numbers much higher.

September is Hunger Action Month. 8 News Now’s parent company, Nexstar Media Group, along with Feeding America, are working to help end food insecurity. Food insecurity is defined as when a person or family does not have consistent access to food.

Three Square, based in Las Vegas, provides food to hundreds of thousands of Nevadans every year. In 2019, the organization delivered 41 million meals.

To help aid in its mission, Three Square breaks down the Las Vegas valley by ZIP code to better distribute resources in areas with a higher need.

“In Every ZIP code, there are neighbors we have here in our valley who struggle with hunger,” Jodi Tyson, Three Square’s vice president of strategic initiatives, said. “Many of us are within two paychecks away from not having the money that we need to buy the food that we need.”

Three Square combines population, household sizes, unemployment and poverty rates, household income, density of populations of communities of color and other factors to create the map.

The latest map, released in 2018, includes data from 2017. Since economic conditions have deteriorated since then, the percentages for 2021 are likely higher than reflected.

The five ZIP codes with the highest food insecurity rates are: 89106 (25.5%), 89169 (20.6%), 89029 (20.4%), 89101 (20.2%) and 89119 (18.7%). All are in the central or eastern valley.

“We can accurately predict the number of neighbors in each of our ZIP codes that struggle with food insecurity,” Tyson said.

Areas with higher incomes, like Summerlin and parts of Henderson, are vulnerable too. ZIP codes in those areas have double-digit rates.

Tyson said the biggest barometer for vulnerability is unemployment.

“On March 15, Las Vegas shut its doors and we suddenly found so many people unemployed,” she said.

When the pandemic hit, Three Square was servicing some 400,000 of our neighbors. As of the end of August, that number had fallen to about 360,000, but it remained 30-35% higher than normal, Tyson said.

When the 2018 ZIP code data map was first published, the numbers were below 300,000. The data is a helpful guide to maximize resources, Tyson said.

Food insecurity ZIP code map using 2017 data. (Three Square)

“It really helps us drive resources — like the food you’re seeing packed today — specifically to those ZIP codes, so we can close that gap on food insecurity.”

Food insecurity by ZIP code listed numerically:

89002: 10.4%

89005: 14.3%

89011: 11.8%

89012: 11.7%

89014: 14.8%

89015: 15.3%

89030: 15.3%

89031: 11.7%

89032: 13.3%

89044: 9.7%

89052: 11.0%

89074: 11.5%

89081: 14.0%

89084: 10.9%

89085: 8.7%

89086: 15.9%

89101: 20.2%

89102: 17.6%

89103: 16.7%

89104: 13.9%

89106: 25.5%

89107: 12.8%

89108: 15.9%

89109: 16.0%

89110: 11.0%

89113: 11.9%

89115: 18.0%

89117: 15.3%

89118: 16.2%

89119: 18.7%

89120: 12.2%

89121: 15.6%

89122: 13.8%

89123: 12.8%

89128: 15.5%

89129: 12.0%

89130: 11.9%

89131: 10.1%

89134: 10.9%

89135: 11.7%

89138: 10.0%

89139: 10.3%

89141: 9.0%

89142: 9.9%

89143: 10.0%

89144: 12.1%

89145: 13.3%

89146: 15.2%

89147: 14.3%

89148: 11.9%

89149: 11.8%

89156: 15.0%

89166: 12.1%

89169: 20.6%

89178: 9.3%

89179: 7.2%

89183: 12.0%

You can visit threesquare.org/ham to participate in Three Square’s mission to end food insecurity. For every $1 donated, Three Square can provide three meals.