WEB EXCLUSIVE: ‘I don’t know what occurred, I just found my wife like that,’ murder suspect told I-Team

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Aaron Harris is accused of killing his wife after reporting her missing on September 24. Candace Harris’ body was later found in her SUV in a desert area in Henderson.

At the time of the killing, Harris was under electronic monitoring for a case involving alleged sex crimes against children.

Detectives said that monitoring provided GPS coordinates of Harris’ movements and revealed he was lying. In addition, police said they found evidence linking him to the crime in his rental home.

