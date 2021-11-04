Two men shot and killed Turner, 29, as he was pulling out of the apartment complex where he worked at the intersection of Amberleigh Lane and Mountain Vista Street, police said. The intersection is near Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New videos from Las Vegas Metro police may help solve the unsolved homicide of a 29-year-old father who was leaving work when he was shot and killed.

Police believe the two men seen in the video a minute before Alfonso Turner was murdered may be responsible for the crime, investigators told the I-Team.

On May 8, Turner was killed while pulling out of the apartment complex where he worked at the intersection of Amberleigh Lane and Mountain Vista Street in the east valley, police said. The intersection is near Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

Turner moved to Las Vegas after the shooting death of his father, former NFL running back David “Deacon” Turner. Police shot and killed the elder Turner in Bakersfield, California, in 2011.

“My brother was the love of our lives,” Jerrica Arrington, Turner’s older sister, said.

To Arrington, Alfonso was simply known as “Al.”

“He was just very humorous and goofy, very positive,” she said. “He’d go, ‘I got kids. I ain’t got time for that.’ We just coined that phrase. I didn’t realize how often I quote him until I lost him.”

The I-Team obtained never-before-seen video from the murder. A camera records two men walking across the street right before bullets start flying. In one of the two videos, you can see the projectiles streaking across the screen.

While you cannot see their faces, detectives hope you may be able to identify the two men in the video by what they are wearing or how they walk. (KLAS)

Turner was in a car with a friend pulling out into the intersection when two men started firing. In all, the men fired 40 times, police said.

“Anytime you have that type of gun — that many gunshots, it’s concerning,” Metro police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. “At this point, we don’t have any viable leads that we are following up on.”

Raw video: Suspects shoot at car

Detectives said they do not believe Turner’s death was a robbery gone wrong.

Investigators have found no connection with anyone Turner knew and his death, Arrington said. What would have been his thirtieth birthday is Nov. 16, she said. By then, she hopes to get answers.

While you cannot see their faces, detectives hope you may be able to identify the two men in the video by what they are wearing or how they walk.

“We will find you and we will find them and the law will run its course,” Arrington said.

Raw video: Suspects case complex moments before shooting

Finding out who those two men are could be the break investigators need.

“I want people to come forward because it’s the right thing to do,” Arrington said.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or on their website. Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information leading to an arrest.

