The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, April 25, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Police had alerted company last week, they say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Twitter account with posts threatening to kill Jewish people, which Las Vegas Metro police had alerted the social media company to, was not removed until the 8 News Now I-Team asked about it on Wednesday.

As the I-Team reported, a Las Vegas man faces charges in connection with sending dozens of tweets threatening to kill members of the Jewish community. Police arrested Andrew Gorrelick, 48, last week.

Police determined Gorrelick authored the tweets, which remained posted to the account listed in a report Wednesday afternoon. The 44 tweets “displayed a direct threat to kill Jews or [advocated] to kill Jews” and government officials, an investigator wrote in a report.

The tweets included: “Rounding them up and killing them all now I will never rest until they are all dead” and “Kill all Jews now,” according to the report.

Police said they had alerted Twitter to the tweets, but the company declined to remove the posts.

A Las Vegas man is accused of sending dozens of tweets threatening to kill members of the Jewish community, leading to his arrest. (LVMPD/KLAS)

The investigating officer wrote he contacted Twitter, requesting information about the account and believing Gorrelick was a threat to the Jewish community. The officer then received an email back from Twitter Support that “staff did not feel the statements made by [the account] constituted an emergency,” the officer said.

The I-Team viewed the posts Wednesday afternoon and then asked Twitter why the account was not suspended per Metro’s inquiry.

Twitter suspended the account shortly after the I-Team asked Twitter for comment.

A spokesperson for Twitter said, “The account referenced was permanently suspended for multiple violations of our hateful conduct policy.”

Twitter’s hateful conduct policy states: “You may not promote violence against or directly attack or threaten other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease. We also do not allow accounts whose primary purpose is inciting harm towards others on the basis of these categories.”

“We prohibit content that makes violent threats against an identifiable target,” the company writes in an online post. “Violent threats are declarative statements of intent to inflict injuries that would result in serious and lasting bodily harm, where an individual could die or be significantly injured, e.g., ‘I will kill you.’”