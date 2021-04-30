New video obtained in murder case; viewer alleges same security guard in violent altercation weeks before

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 8 News Now viewer reached out with video of a security guard acting violently toward a woman in a parking lot last August. Pedro Gutierrez told the I-Team that he believes the security guard is the same one who was accused of shooting and killing a customer later that month.

Kegia Mitchell, 37, is currently awaiting trial. She faces a murder charge in connection with the shooting death on Aug. 26.

In the video provided by Gutierrez, the security guard is seen yelling and cursing at a woman for throwing a bottle at her. She holds the woman’s hair and drags her on the concrete, slapping her across the face and knocking her down to the ground with her knee.

Gutierrez said he shot the cell phone video on Aug. 7.

The I-Team also obtained video at the center of the criminal case against Mitchell.

She is seen limiting the number of customers in the store due to COVID-19 protocol. According to detectives, Thomas Martin, 56, was upset that Mitchell was letting in other people before him, cursed at her and threatened to harm her.

Martin busted into the store. Mitchell grabbed him, they shoved each other, and another employee stepped in. Mitchell is then seen pulling out her gun and pointing it at Martin’s face. Mitchell removed Martin from the store.

Records reveal that Mitchell said Martin lunged at her, she got scared and pulled the trigger. Martin was shot in the chest.

The I-Team interviewed Martin’s son in September.

“She murdered him in cold blood,” Brandon Martin said. “I think she should have to do her time.”

According to prosecutors, Mitchell told detectives that she had recently received her gun as a Mother’s Day gift. She also told them she failed her first firearms training and wished that she never pulled out the gun.

Court records reveal that Mitchell was granted house arrest and allowed to leave Nevada for a few days to attend a family member’s funeral. Prosecutors objected.

In September, the I-Team reached out to 7-Eleven’s corporate office, which provided a statement:

“Our hearts are with the victim’s family. We are working with the local franchisee to gather information and provide local law enforcement with any information helpful to their investigation.”

The I-Team reached out to 7-Eleven again after Gutierrez provided the cell phone video and did not receive a response.

Mitchell’s attorney told us he doesn’t comment on pending cases.