PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — The Nevada Supreme Court has sided with judges in Nye County over a dispute involving their removal from a county building where they are enforcing a weapons ban.

The Nevada Attorney General’s Office had filed a petition with the court earlier this month, asking justices to weigh in the dispute involving the county building, which also serves as the county courthouse.

In a meeting on Dec. 16, Nye County commissioners unanimously voted to remove a judicial order banning firearms in the Ian Deutch Government Complex, which houses both the Fifth Judicial District Court and the Pahrump Justice Court.

The judges’ say to ban weapons, according to the commissioners, does not apply outside of their chambers. That includes most of the building, including the hallways.

Just a piece of paper prevented a person from bringing a firearm into a Nye County courthouse until the Board of Commissioners voted to remove the ban put in place by judges working in the county-owned building. (KLAS)

Last month, in an attempt to skirt a potential challenge at the state supreme court, the commissioners voted to move two district courtrooms from a county complex to new buildings over the judicial order banning weapons.

The high court deemed the two locations, a former fitness center and a second vacant building, unsuitable for the district court in its order Wednesday.

The board unanimously voted to move the district court from the complex, citing the high cost of a potential legal battle, but “did not indicate how Nye County will bear these financial burdens,” the filing said.

Under state law, the county must provide the judiciary with space and pay for utilities.

“While the board has discretion in terms of the location of a courtroom at the county seat, and other locations as needed, the courtroom facilities must be ‘suitable and sufficient for the transaction of business,’ and those identified by the board… are admittedly not suitable or sufficient,” the ruling said.

All seven justices signed the order requiring the commissioners to rescind their plan.

Speaking with the I-Team in February, District Court Judge Kim Wanker said concerns about her safety have prompted her to keep a gun safe on her bench.

A $90,000 scanner is sitting unused in a courtroom store room.