More than 100 photos released in Tony Hsieh fire investigation

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Investigators have released more than 100 photos from the fire that later killed former Zappos CEO and Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh.

Hsieh had retreated to a shed at a New London, Connecticut, home after a fight with his girlfriend and was using a propane heater to stay warm before the fire that killed him, the I-Team confirmed in January.

Investigators in New London, Connecticut, said Hsieh was in a storage room with a 20-pound propane tank at the time of the Nov. 18 fire. Hsieh died in Connecticut on Friday, Nov. 27 after being rescued from the fire. He was 46.

Hsieh’s cause of death is listed as complications of smoke inhalation and the manner of death is accidental. The exact scenario that happened, essentially what substances were in Hsieh’s body, would not impact the investigation, officials told the I-Team.

Surveillance video shows Hsieh opening the door to the shed as smoke appeared to be coming from it 10 minutes before his friends call 911, investigators said. An employee had been checking on Hsieh every 10 minutes, leaving Post-It Notes and knocking on the shed’s door before the fire, investigators said.

Many of the photos the I-Team has shown before, but new images include the notes his team was giving him.

According to witness reports, Hsieh was lying in a storage area with a blanket near candles. Part of the blanket and a plastic bag had caught fire earlier in the night, the report said.

Last year, a judge named Hsieh’s father and brother as special administrators to his estate since the entrepreneur did not have a will. In a statement provided to the I-Team after his death, Hsieh’s family thanked the community for its “outpouring of love and respect.”

Hsieh led retail giant Zappos for 20 years and retired as CEO back in August 2020. He played a pivotal role in the revitalization of downtown Las Vegas and had an estimated net worth in the hundreds of millions of dollars.