I-Team: Mally Mall pleads guilty to federal prostitution charges

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hip hop producer Jamal Rashid, commonly known as “Mally Mall,” pleaded guilty today in federal court to unlawfully owning and operating a prostitution business, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Rashid, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of use of an interstate facility in aid of unlawful activity.

According to information contained in the plea agreement, between April 2002 and September 2014, Rashid owned, operated, and managed several businesses in Clark County that purported to offer legal escort services. Rashid admitted that he carried on an unlawful prostitution business through these escort businesses, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich for the District of Nevada.

Angela Williams told the I-Team earlier this year about her time working as a prostitute for Rashid.

“His home was kind of like the never, never land or what people portray like Michael Jackson’s ‘Never, Never Land’ for the kids, but for pimps and prostitutes and musicians,” Williams said.

Calls from Rashid’s businesses routinely led to acts of prostitution, authorities said.

In some instances, Rashid’s credit card was used to pay for the airfare and other travel-related expenses and he used various paid websites, such as Backpage and Eros, to advertise the women for prostitution purposes. Prosecutors said Rashid induced and enticed numerous women to engage in prostitution.

There was even an investigation into claims that Rashid was working with VICE detectives with in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The U.S. Attorney’s office sent the following statement to the I-Team.

“In the course of investigating Mr. Rashid, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in partnership with the FBI did examine and develop information regarding allegations of related wrongdoing that generally have been the subject of media coverage. Following an extensive inquiry we concluded that there was not sufficient evidence to support any additional charges relating to Mr. Rashid, his associates or others, and therefore closed the investigation.”

U.S. District Judge Richard F. Boulware II, accepted the guilty plea and scheduled a sentencing hearing for Jan. 21, 2020.