Someone killed Daniel Montes-Rodriguez outside of a business on Lexington Street near Carey Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard on the morning of Nov. 14, 2020. (KLAS)

Construction worker immigrated to US for better life, was starting business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Investigators hope never-before-seen video of a car leaving the scene of a shooting last year may provide clues or even lead them to a 29-year-old man’s killer.

Someone killed Daniel Montes-Rodriguez outside of a business on Lexington Street near Carey Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard on the morning of Nov. 14, 2020.

Detectives believe Montes-Rodriguez may have been in the area to meet someone, though there is no record of a planned meeting in any communication investigators have found. The shooting likely occurred around 5:30 a.m., police said.

Someone killed Daniel Montes-Rodriguez outside of a business on Lexington Street near Carey Avenue and Martin Luther King Boulevard on the morning of Nov. 14, 2020. (KLAS)

The vehicle in the video, which police believe is a dark-colored minivan, is seen pulling onto Carey Avenue just minutes later. The timestamp in the video is an hour ahead.

It is not until just before 7 a.m. that a business owner who was opening for the day noticed Montes-Rodriguez’s body on the sidewalk. Montez-Rodriguez’s truck was still running.

The vehicle in the video, which police believe is a dark-colored minivan, is seen pulling onto Carey Avenue just minutes later. The timestamp in the video is an hour ahead. (LVMPD/KLAS)

“He came here, and he was doing right,” Samuel Montes-Rodriguez, Daniel’s younger brother, said. The brothers immigrated to the United States from Mexico soon after their younger sister was murdered, Samuel said.

Daniel was working as a welder and eventually started his own business, his brother said.

“We can’t figure out why he, prior to going to work, drives to that intersection,” homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. “We have video that shows him arrive from a house down the street. We can show the car stop, but there’s nothing that actually shows the shooting.”

At this point, the only clue that could lead police to a suspect is the video. The suspected minivan is the known witness.

“There’s a possibility that the van was a suspect,” Spencer said. “Or there’s the possibility that that van was visiting somebody in the area and just happened to drive by after the shooting or even before. We can’t pinpoint the specific time he is shot and killed.”

Samuel said his brother had enemies, especially after bidding for construction jobs on his own. He believes his brother’s killer likely knew him and that it was someone whom Daniel trusted.

“He trusted too much in someone close to him,” Samuel said. “And that guy, or that person, killed him. You’re going to pay for this, like karma, you know?”

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com/report-a-crime. Information can also be sent via text by sending “CRIMENV” and then your message to “CRIMES” (274637). Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

I-Team Vegas Unsolved:

Renick Lambey: Driver hits, kills grandfather crossing street in wheelchair

Alfonso Turner: Videos show men casing apartment complex, shooting father of 4 as he left work

Brittney Briggs: 3-year-old at home as killer strangles mother to death

David McMillan: Father’s family offers reward in holiday murder

Eugene Bell: Family pleads for answers after man celebrating birthday is found murdered in car

John Norris: Pizza deliveryman murdered while dropping off order

Steven Colburn: Veteran, grandfather likely saved friend’s life; his killer remains on the run

Celia Luna-Delgado: Men who killed grandmother left something behind at crime scene

Raheem Rice: Student murdered was not intended target; suspected shooter living in valley